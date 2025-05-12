Stan Weaver & Co. Announces Greenheck High-Wind Certification Updates for KSQ, RSQ, and SQ Outdoor Products

Greenheck’s KSQ, RSQ, and SQ Outdoor products achieve Miami-Dade and Florida Product Approvals, delivering enhanced high-wind performance for code-compliant projects.

Stan Weaver & Company is proud to announce a significant product update from our valued manufacturer partner, Greenheck. The KSQ, RSQ, and SQ Outdoor mixed flow wheel products have officially received Miami-Dade Notice of Acceptance (NOA) and Florida Product Approval (FPA), confirming their performance in high-wind conditions and expanding their use in hurricane-prone regions.

Greenheck KSQ, RSQ, and SQ Outdoor mixed flow wheel products

The KSQ, RSQ, and SQ Outdoor mixed flow wheel products have officially received Miami-Dade Notice of Acceptance (NOA) and Florida Product Approval (FPA)

These certifications enhance the reliability and safety of these products in critical applications and represent a major leap in performance. The wind load ratings for these products are as high as ±90 psf for sizes 7 through 24, with strong performance continuing through sizes 27 to 33. These updates represent up to 2.25 times greater pressure resistance compared to previous models and are up to 20 psf higher than comparable competitor products.

Each product also brings distinct functional advantages:

Greenheck KSQ : This award-winning, untempered, filtered rooftop supply fan is ideal for kitchen make-up air applications. All sizes ship fully assembled, streamlining installation and saving time on the job site.

Greenheck RSQ : A fabra hood-style power roof ventilator designed for high-performance environments. Its new design eliminates internal support structures and excess fasteners, making installation easier while maintaining structural strength.

Greenheck SQ Outdoor: As an industry first, the commercial inline SQ, when specified for outdoor use, now carries a wind load rating of 90 psf, making it a standout in the marketplace.

These upgrades reflect Greenheck’s ongoing commitment to delivering innovative, high-performance solutions, and Stan Weaver & Co. is proud to offer these newly certified products to our Florida partners and beyond.

Greenheck is currently updating CAPS® and marketing materials to reflect these changes. In the meantime, our team is ready to support you with product selection and project guidance.

Stan Weaver & Co. stands tall as a respected frontrunner in Florida’s HVAC sector, delivering top-notch procurement, start-up, maintenance, and repair solutions. Rooted in unwavering commitment to excellence and client contentment, Stan Weaver & Co. has cemented its position as the go-to expert for HVAC needs, encompassing louvers, fans, dampers, variable frequency drives, grilles, diffusers, and innovative technologies like bipolar ionization. Moreover, their dedication to staying abreast of industry advancements ensures that they remain at the forefront of delivering cutting-edge solutions to their valued clientele.

For more information, contact your Stan Weaver representative or visit www.stanweaver.com .

Contact Information

Maria Celestino

Stan Weaver & Co – Marketing Department

marketing@stanweaver.com

(813) 879-0383

Paula Celestino

Founder – SPRK Media Group Inc.

paula@wesprk.com

SOURCE: Stan Weaver & Co.

Related Images

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire