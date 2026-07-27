Stagwell (STGW) to Acquire QStrauss Consulting to Expand Code and Theory’s Implementation of Adobe’s Suite of Solutions

Colombia-Based Adobe Implementation Specialist Joins Stagwell’s Code and Theory Network, Expanding the Network’s Global Footprint and Deepening Its Bench of Adobe Experts

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW), the challenger network transforming marketing through AI, today announced it has entered into an agreement to acquire QStrauss Consulting , a leading Adobe implementation and consulting firm and preferred Adobe consulting vendor. Based in Colombia, QStrauss Consulting will join the Code and Theory Network , further expanding its global footprint and team of Adobe experts.

QStrauss Consulting helps leading global brands including Walmart, BBVA, Santander, Grupo Salinas, OXXO and Bimbo drive measurable impact from Adobe platforms. The firm specializes in Adobe consulting, implementation and integrations, and thrives at helping clients simplify, optimize and transform business processes.

“The addition of QStrauss further enhances Stagwell’s position as a leader in digital transformation,” said Stagwell Chairman and CEO Mark Penn. “QStrauss builds upon our existing Adobe capabilities, strengthening our expertise and helping clients maximize the value of their marketing technology investments.”

This acquisition reinforces Code and Theory’s unique relationship with Adobe. Code and Theory recently announced a three-year co-development agreement with Adobe to build industry-specific solutions that combine Adobe’s platforms with Code and Theory’s creative and technology expertise, backed by Stagwell’s network and infrastructure. The solutions focus on industries where Code and Theory has deep roots, including financial services, B2B, sports and retail.

Code and Theory debuted the first solution, the Creative Intelligence System (CIS), at Adobe Summit earlier this year. This new capability helps marketers learn before they launch by leveraging synthetic personas to make more informed decisions throughout the campaign process. CIS is powered by Stagwell’s ID graph and Code and Theory’s marketing operating system, The Machine , an always-on system that connects campaign data, asset libraries, creative production and performance results across the enterprise.

The acquisition of QStrauss further extends the Code and Theory Network’s global footprint, building on its recent growth in the MENA region. Last year, Stagwell and Code and Theory launched Maydan Sports, a global sports engagement collective designed to help organizations across the region build global reputations and deliver local impact through sport. The year prior, Create.Group, the leading digital agency in the Middle East, joined the Code and Theory network further enhancing its capabilities in the region.

Gabriel Africany, Co-Founder of QStrauss Consulting, says: “Joining Stagwell and the Code and Theory Network is a major milestone for QStrauss Consulting and for the team we’ve built. We’re proud to be a trusted Adobe implementation partner and this partnership will let us scale that impact, bringing deeper Adobe expertise and stronger delivery capacity as Code and Theory co-develops industry solutions with Adobe.”

Dan Gardner, Co-Founder of Code and Theory, added: “Code and Theory and Adobe are creating software and services that allow businesses to take a leadership position during this next era of creative and technological possibilities. This acquisition gives us more global reach, talent and ability to do things that haven’t been done before. It further solidifies Code and Theory as the place where the C-suite comes together to experience change.”

About QStrauss Consulting

QStrauss is a technology consulting and implementation firm that helps organizations transform operations through process design, automation, system integration, and digital enablement. Acting as an extension of its clients’ teams, QStrauss combines business analysis with hands-on implementation expertise to simplify complex operations, improve visibility, and create scalable operating models. The company supports organizations across the full technology adoption journey, from discovery and solution design to deployment, governance, and continuous optimization. Visit https://www.qstrauss.com/.

About Stagwell

Stagwell is the global challenger network transforming marketing through AI. We deliver scaled creative performance for the world’s most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. Led by entrepreneurs, our specialists in 45+ countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness and improve business results for our clients. Join us at www.stagwellglobal.com .

About The Code and Theory Network

The Code and Theory Network is the only technology and creative network with a balance of 50% creative and 50% engineers. Our unique makeup makes us the place where CMOs, CTOs and CIOs come together to drive results for their businesses. We partner with our clients to redefine what is possible to create lasting impact and drive long-term growth. Part of Stagwell, Code and Theory offers a global footprint and the capabilities to work across the entirety of the customer-facing journey, and implement the technology that powers it. The network includes the flagship agency Code and Theory as well as Kettle, Instrument, Left Field Labs, Truelogic, Create. Group, and Current. Code and Theory clients include Amazon, JPMorganChase, Microsoft, NBC, NFL and Yeti. For more, visit codeandtheory.com .

MEDIA CONTACT:

PR@Stagwellglobal.com

SOURCE: Stagwell

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire