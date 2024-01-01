Stadium to Screen: The Accelerating Shift to Streaming for Live Sports

New insights reveal how connected TV is transforming live sports viewing, reshaping fan engagement, and creating new opportunities for advertisers to captivate audiences.









MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–LG Ad Solutions, a global leader in connected TV and cross-screen advertising, today announced findings from a newly released study titled Stadium to Screen, its latest report on the evolving habits of sports viewers across the U.S., U.K., and Canada. The study reveals a dramatic shift toward connected TV (CTV) as the primary platform for live sports, signaling a new era in how fans engage with their favorite teams and athletes. With 80% of U.S. CTV users now streaming live sports, the report sheds light on changing behaviors and opportunities for brands and streaming platforms alike.

Key U.S. findings include:

The Super Bowl Will be Streamed: 59% of those intending to watch the Super Bowl this year plan to stream it (including streaming pay TV simulcasts).

59% of those intending to watch the Super Bowl this year plan to stream it (including streaming pay TV simulcasts). CTV Takes the Lead in Live Sports: Half of U.S. viewers primarily stream live sports via TV apps, up 29% year-over-year, while traditional cable/satellite usage fell by 18%.

Half of U.S. viewers primarily stream live sports via TV apps, up 29% year-over-year, while traditional cable/satellite usage fell by 18%. Top Streaming Platforms for Sports: Amazon Prime Video (47%), Netflix (32%), and ESPN+ (31%) dominate, with notable YOY growth for Fox Sports App (+17%) and Apple TV+ (+13%).

Amazon Prime Video (47%), Netflix (32%), and ESPN+ (31%) dominate, with notable YOY growth for Fox Sports App (+17%) and Apple TV+ (+13%). Engaged Sports Fans: 48% of viewers watch more than five hours of sports per week, and one-third follow almost every game or match featuring their favorite teams.

The study also highlights trends in sports betting, multitasking, and advertising during live sports:

Betting on the Rise: A third of U.S. CTV viewers plan to use sports betting apps in 2025, with DraftKings and FanDuel leading the pack.

A third of U.S. CTV viewers plan to use sports betting apps in 2025, with DraftKings and FanDuel leading the pack. Multitasking Moments: 87% of viewers multitask during sports events, with social media browsing (+15% YOY) and sports betting (+24% YOY) growing rapidly.

87% of viewers multitask during sports events, with social media browsing (+15% YOY) and sports betting (+24% YOY) growing rapidly. Ads That Engage: 48% of viewers pay attention to ads during live sports, with 71% preferring ads that include live scores and updates.

“This year’s Stadium to Screen findings highlight the continued migration of live sports to CTV formats and the exciting opportunities this presents for fans, advertisers, and platforms alike,” said Michael Hudes, CEO of LG Ad Solutions. “Audiences want more than just streaming—they want interactivity, personalization, and experiences that seamlessly enhance their connection to the game. As the biggest screen in the home becomes the center of sports viewing, brands have a unique opportunity to captivate fans with relevant, engaging content.”

Global insights:

U.K. Trends: Sky Sports and BBC remain top platforms, with 74% of U.K. CTV viewers watching sports live in real-time.

Sky Sports and BBC remain top platforms, with 74% of U.K. CTV viewers watching sports live in real-time. Canada Trends: Hockey reigns as the most-watched sport, while Amazon Prime Video and Sportsnet+ lead for streaming sports content.

