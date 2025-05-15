SSFF ＆ ASIA 2025 Festival President Tetsuya Bessho Makes a Courtesy Call to the Governor of Tokyo Announcing the Best Short Award for the Cinematic Tokyo Competition; Specially Produced Short Film “The Place Before Daybreak” Has Also Been Released Online

TOKYO, May 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Actor Tetsuya Bessho, president of Academy Award® qualifying Short Shorts Film Festival & Asia (SSFF & ASIA) made a courtesy visit to Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike at the Tokyo Metropolitan Government, May 15th, 2025.

This year marks the 27th edition of the International Competition and the 22nd year of the Asia-Japan Competition, co-hosted with the Tokyo Metropolitan Government. Reflecting on this year’s festival theme, “creative active generative,” Governor Yuriko Koike expressed her thoughts: “I deeply respect the power of continuity that has lasted over the years, which has led to the birth of many outstanding works and provided a stage for creators, including directors, to fully showcase their talents. This festival is one of the largest international short film festivals in Asia. Through short films, it brings joy and inspiration to many and fosters emotional connections between people. Recently, works created through collaboration between AI and creators have drawn attention, expanding new possibilities for expression. I hope that through this year’s festival, more people will enjoy the charm of short films, including such emerging trends.”

During a courtesy visit, Governor Koike announced the winning film in the “Cinematic Tokyo” category, a joint initiative between SSFF & ASIA and the Tokyo Metropolitan Government to promote Tokyo’s diverse appeal through globally solicited short films themed around the city.

This year, 197 entries were submitted from around the world, with five works making it to the final selection. The Best Short Award: Governor of Tokyo Award went to “GAIJIN,” directed by Italian filmmaker Michele Motzo.

https://www.shortshorts.org/2025/en/program/tokyo/gaijin/

Festival president introduced the film, saying: “It’s a story where a celestial voice watches over Tokyo and reflects the hearts of seven foreign residents. The film beautifully visualizes Tokyo through the eyes of foreigners, bringing attention to the term ‘gaijin’ itself. Its stunning cinematography and the anticipation it builds from scene to scene were highly praised.” Upon receiving the award news, director Motzo shared a heartfelt message: “I’m deeply moved and surprised to receive this award in the very city that forms the heart of this film.”

Additionally, the 8th collaborative film project between Tokyo and the festival “Sustainable Recovery Project” was introduced. The third film in the series, titled “The place before daybreak,” is directed by Sara Masuda, previously won the Audience Award.

https://youtu.be/zRDiiUZwH4s

Media Contact:

Fuyumi Tanaka

0354748201

395368@email4pr.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ssff–asia-2025-festival-president-tetsuya-bessho-makes-a-courtesy-call-to-the-governor-of-tokyo-announcing-the-best-short-award-for-the-cinematic-tokyo-competition-specially-produced-short-film-the-place-before-daybreak-has-a-302458285.html

SOURCE Short Shorts Film Festival & Asia