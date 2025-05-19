RealTruck Introduces “Builder,” First-of-its-Kind 3D Visualization Tool in the Aftermarket Accessory Retailer Market

RealTruck Builder Allows Consumers to Easily Visualize their Dream Truck in a Seamless Build-to-Purchase Interactive Design Platform

ANN ARBOR, Mich., May 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — For years, truck enthusiasts have dreamed of a day when they could fully customize their build and see it come to life in true-to-scale 3D. RealTruck , a global aftermarket product and accessory brand and a digital destination for truck, Jeep®, Bronco® and off-road enthusiasts, has made it a reality with RealTruck Builder , the industry’s innovative and interactive 3D visualization tool that is available to all consumers visiting the site. The new digital design tool is a game-changer within the aftermarket accessory retailer market, and gives enthusiasts the opportunity to easily visualize their dream vehicle and directly explore and shop countless accessory combinations guaranteed to fit their vehicle.

With RealTruck Builder, shoppers can customize by choosing a specific vehicle model by year and make, including bed and cab configuration and OEM paint colors so they can see what accessories would look like on their vehicle before they decide to purchase. They also have the ability to mix and match products across categories including bed covers, steps, protection, bumpers, racks and more. Users can also view completed builds in life-sized 3D augmented reality, letting them see how gear and accessories fit and feel in real-world settings – from their driveway to their garage to their showroom – making it intuitive to see their dream vehicles as they build to buy.

“Built to explore and designed to bring your truck to life, RealTruck Builder makes every step—from browsing to buying—fun, intuitive, easy, and full of discovery,” said Tony Ambroza, Chief Growth Officer at RealTruck. “The online shopping experience has evolved and consumers now expect to virtually ‘experience’ what they are buying. RealTruck Builder was the natural progression to provide an experience for people to see how our products fit their specific vehicle and offer a seamless transition from design to purchase.”

RealTruck Builder delivers a fast, web-based, and fully transactional experience that lets customers explore and buy with confidence, loading thousands of products and vehicles in under a second. As part of the tool’s features, users can save and share their custom rigs via a link, making it easy to get feedback, return later, or pass along to a friend or dealer.

The easy-to-use tool is free to consumers, mobile friendly, and fully accessible via any device including phones, tablets and desktops. Consumers can explore millions of possible configurations, with new vehicles and accessories added daily including products proudly assembled in the USA.

To learn more about RealTruck Builder and to start building today, visit RealTruck.com .

About RealTruck

RealTruck is the world’s premier accessory manufacturer for truck, Jeep®, Bronco® and off-road enthusiasts. Globally headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan, RealTruck’s 5,000 associates operate from 78 facilities across four continents. RealTruck’s industry leading product portfolio, which includes the Husky Liners total vehicle protection brand, boasts over 850 patents and pending applications. The company’s omnichannel retail approach delivers a seamless consumer experience online at RealTruck.com, as well as through its 12,000+ dealer network and automotive (OEM) partnerships. For more information, visit www.realtruck.com .

