Spring Lake Ranch’s Expanded Programming Addresses Psychiatric Bed Shortage and Need for Additional Care Options

Expanded step-down program offers more support for the transition to independent living.

The Banks Transitional Living Program (Banks TLP) at Spring Lake Ranch has officially opened. This marks a significant expansion for the Ranch, which has provided farm-based clinical care for adults experiencing mental illness since 1932.

Spring Lake Ranch’s core therapeutic model combines robust mental health treatment with meaningful work in the Green Mountains of Vermont. Residents choose one of four specialties-farming, gardening, woodworking or forestry-to build emotional, social, and practical skills that enhance their psychiatric care. While many residents discharge from the Ranch Program directly, about 20% need additional step-down support before living on their own. The new Banks TLP meets this need and increases on-site beds by 30% when there’s a national shortage of residential psychiatric options.

“This was the missing link in mental health care for a lot of our residents,” says Rachel Stark, Executive Director of Spring Lake Ranch. “We believe that with more time and a focus on skill building, career development, and personal responsibility, residents will be well-equipped for the life they want to lead.”

After completing the Ranch Therapeutic Work Program, residents can now move to the newly constructed Banks TLP micro-neighborhood that includes private apartments or suites and a community center. Here, they will practice living independently while still having 24/7 access to the Ranch community, amenities, and staff. With the help of care managers and a vocational counselor, residents will obtain employment or volunteer off-site, take college courses, have access to their vehicles, and focus on developing life skills such as time management, cooking, and medication management. Programming and pricing are customizable so that long-term stays are more financially sustainable.

“So much of modern mental health care is focused on how fast you can turn someone around,” says Stark. “That approach doesn’t serve our residents, and that’s what brings them to our door. It’s not just about getting them out of crisis and then sending them on their way.”

The Ranch’s continuum of care takes a slowed-down approach that allows residents to meet and master new challenges beyond the baseline of stability. The average stay in the Ranch Program is seven-to-nine months, and Banks TLP has a recommended stay of at least six months.

“Those of us who work here see how important that extra time is. It gives residents the opportunity to discover themselves when they’re well,” says Stark. “To see how they can handle a bad day, a tough task, a new friendship, all while maintaining that wellness.”

The project was made possible by a generous donation from Bob J. & Jennifer J. Banks, after whom the program was named. Their hope-and the Ranch’s-is that this model of care will gain support nationwide.

Spring Lake Ranch Therapeutic Community is a residential treatment facility in the Green Mountains of Vermont that provides transformational care to adults experiencing mental health and substance use challenges. For questions, contact Rose McCracken, Development and Communication Director, at rosem@springlakeranch.org, 802-772-8342.

SOURCE: Spring Lake Ranch Therapeutic Community

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