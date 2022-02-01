Spring Blossoms at the Macy’s Flower Show ®

Macy’s Flower Show featuring Christian Dior Parfums will engage and inspire the senses at Macy’s Herald Square from Sunday, March 24 through Sunday, April 7

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Immersive gardens with blooming flowers and multi-sensory mise en scene will bloom at the 49th Macy’s Flower Show featuring Christian Dior Parfums. In celebration of spring’s arrival, the main floor, balcony, and iconic Broadway windows of Macy’s world-famous flagship store in New York City Herald Square will transform into a breathtaking botanical experience from Sun., March 24, 2024, to Sun., April 7, 2024. The Macy’s Flower Show is free and open to the public during store hours.





“The Macy’s Flower Show places the colors, scents and sights of spring centerstage, transporting guests to an immersive and vibrant floral experience,” said Will Coss, executive producer, Macy’s Flower Show. “As we celebrate the start of the spring season, thousands of unique flowers, plants, and trees will bloom throughout the store in unison. This year, we are proud to work with Christian Dior Parfums to create an exclusive exhibition within our springtime oasis that will engage senses for customers to re-discover the iconic fragrance, Miss Dior.”

Macy’s beloved spring celebration has delighted generations of fans with fantastical gardens showcasing thousands of live flowers, plants, and trees from across the globe for nearly five decades. From a variety of landscapes and climates, the Macy’s Flower Show provides visitors with a one-of-a-kind opportunity to experience these florals blossoming in unison. As guests explore the aisles of color and tunnels of florals, they will discover interactive kaleidoscope displays, blooming strawberries, a tunnel filled with florals, playful watering can sculpture and additional eye-catching elements.

Throughout the two-week run of this year’s Flower Show, guests will have the opportunity to shop an exclusive product collection celebrating and complimenting the immersive color experiences and themes of this year’s show. Featured merchandise can be purchased in-store at Macy’s Herald Square and online at macys.com.

Miss Dior: From Flower to Fragrance

For the 49th Macy’s Flower Show, Christian Dior Parfums invites guests to take part in an immersive journey and to discover the history and savoir faire behind the iconic Miss Dior perfume. The Miss Dior: From Flower to Fragrance installation and pop-up boutique will be open at Macy’s Herald Square flagship from March 24 to May 12, 2024.

Born in Provence, the legendary Miss Dior debuted in 1947 by Christian Dior as the Maison’s first perfume creation. Named for his much-loved sister, Catherine Dior, who shared his passion for flowers, the legendary chypre accord brings together jasmine and roses, and serves as the olfactive representative of Monsieur Dior’s eternal vision of youth and femininity.

The journey begins in a field of roses, inspired by the gardens of Monsieur Dior’s Chateau La Colle Noire and the Grasse rose fields. A visit to the Miss Dior Gallery awaits, where guests can discover Miss Dior Parfum, a new composition by Francis Kurkdjian, Dior Perfume Creation Director, that reinterprets the initial olfactory inspiration of Miss Dior and infuses it with today’s youthful spirit.

The journey ends in a pop-up boutique also located on the Upper Mezzanine, where guests can further discover and engage with the Maison’s iconic fragrances, skincare and makeup collections, as well as events, personalization and consultation services. Guests can also discover the world of Miss Dior beyond Macy’s Herald Square through an interactive Christian Dior Parfums augmented reality experience created exclusively for the Macy’s Flower Show.

For further information on the Miss Dior: From Flower to Fragrance Macy’s Flower Show experience and pop-up, please visit macys.com.

Macy’s Live

Macy’s Live will share an exclusive look at this year’s botanical and fragrance celebration with fans far and wide. Episodes will feature Macy’s designers and fragrance experts from Christian Dior Parfums as they discuss the design and exclusive product created for the 49th Macy’s Flower Show.

Tune in on March 28 for a LiveBeauty episode featuring Christian Dior Parfums and on April 2 for an additional episode spotlighting exclusive merchandise created for this year’s Flower Show. For additional information on Macy’s Live, please visit macys.com/macyslive.

For additional information about the 2024 Macy’s Flower Show, including a listing of Christian Dior Parfums special events, please visit macys.com/flowershow.

About Macy’s

Macy’s, the largest retail brand of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE: M), serves as the style source for generations of customers. With one of the nation’s largest e-commerce platforms powered by macys.com and mobile app, paired with a nationwide network of stores, Macy’s delivers the most convenient and seamless shopping experience, offering great values in apparel, home, beauty, accessories and more. Macy’s gives customers even more ways to shop and own their style through an off-price assortment at Macy’s Backstage and at our highly curated Macy’s small format stores. Each year, Macy’s provides millions with unforgettable experiences through Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks® and Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade® and helps our customers celebrate special moments, big and small. We’re guided by our purpose—to create a brighter future with bold representation that empowers more voice, choice, and ownership for our colleagues, customers, and communities.

Contacts

Christine Nealon, Ryan Gannon, Gabriella Boresi



Macy’s External Communications



communications@macys.com