SpotOn Launches “To Denver, With Love” Campaign To Support Local Restaurant Community

SpotOn launches Denver-themed digital mosaic and merchandise to show appreciation and raise funds for hard-hit industry, one year into pandemic

SAN FRANCISCO & DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#spoton–SpotOn, a leading supplier of small business software and payment solutions, is launching “To Denver, With Love,” a movement that supports the Denver restaurant industry by raising funds and spirits. Beginning today, the campaign encourages Denver residents and food lovers to join SpotOn in spreading love to the thousands of local restaurants, bars and workers who have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.





In 2020 alone, the Colorado restaurant industry lost more than 94,000 jobs and $3 billion in revenue. Today, many restaurant owners still feel the threat of closing permanently. Through “To Denver, With Love,” SpotOn is proud to support Denver’s restaurants and bars as they work to overcome the lasting impact of the pandemic and get back to what they really love – serving the Denver community.

SpotOn invites Denver residents and fans of Denver’s diverse culinary scene to show their love for the Mile High City’s restaurants and bars in two ways:

Wear Your Denver Heart On Your Sleeve: Visit www.ToDenverWithLove.com to purchase “To Denver, With Love” t-shirts, hats, totes and pint glasses designed by local designer and illustrator Mai Sari and produced locally by Raven Print and Marketing. All proceeds of campaign merchandise sales will benefit the Colorado Restaurant Foundation’s (CRF) Angel Relief Fund to support restaurant workers who have been adversely impacted by the pandemic. CRF is the philanthropic foundation of the Colorado Restaurant Association.



The Living Love Wall: Post a photo of your favorite Denver restaurant or dining memory – birthdays, engagements, morning coffees, happy hours – to the Living Love Wall, a digital mosaic celebrating Denver's love for its local establishments. Photos can be shared on Facebook or Instagram using #ToDenverWithLove or uploaded directly to www.ToDenverWithLove.com. For each submission, SpotOn will make a donation to the CRF's Angel Relief Fund. Consumers who submit via Facebook or Instagram can also tag their favorite local restaurant to trigger a donation to the restaurant directly.

“Many of our fondest memories and life moments happen with family and friends at restaurants, and unfortunately, the pandemic has significantly impacted many of those beloved establishments and the people behind them – the small business owners, chefs, servers, bartenders, dishwashers and all of the other employees who make those memories possible,” said CRF president Laura Shunk. “We are so grateful to SpotOn and the Denver community for supporting the Angel Relief Fund and the individuals who make Denver’s restaurants and bars so unique.”

“Denver is special because of its vibrant small business community and entrepreneurial spirit,” said SpotOn co-CEO Zach Hyman. “Nowhere is that spirit more evident than in Denver’s gathering places – from fine dining establishments to casual eateries, from breweries to nightclubs and sports bars. We wanted to not only show our appreciation for the important role they play in the community, but also support them in meaningful ways that will truly make an impact.”

About SpotOn



SpotOn powers small- and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) with the digital tools they need to run and grow their business. The software and payments platform, coupled with a hands-on service model, offers end-to-end solutions which include marketing, website development, appointment scheduling, digital loyalty, review management, and both retail and restaurant point-of-sale (POS) solutions. SpotOn has employees and offices around the world, including San Francisco, Chicago, Mexico City, Detroit, Denver and Krakow. For more information, visit www.spoton.com.

About the Colorado Restaurant Association



The Colorado Restaurant Association is dedicated to the enhancement and success of Colorado’s foodservice industry. Founded in 1933, the CRA is the leading trade organization for the state’s dynamic restaurant scene. The CRA represents, educates, and promotes a $12 billion industry comprising more than 11,500 eating and drinking establishments and 280,000 workers. corestaurant.org

About the Colorado Restaurant Foundation



Established in 1987, the Colorado Restaurant Foundation (CRF) is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization and the philanthropic foundation of the Colorado Restaurant Association. The CRF’s mission is to train all individuals in the foodservice industry and those individuals entering the industry, and provide health and wellness resources — including financial support — to industry employees.

Contacts

Megan Palmer



[email protected]

410-262-7349