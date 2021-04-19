Sports Industry Executive Seth Rabinowitz Joins React LLC As Advisor

Former NFL League Office and NY Jets Executive to lead media and sports league integration efforts as company rolls out new mass media advertising format

TAMPA, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, React LLC, a media and brand engagement solution for ad-supported live media content distributors, announced that former NFL League Office and NY Jets executive Seth Rabinowitz is joining the company as an advisor. In this new role, Seth will spearhead Media and Sports Team and League integration efforts.

Seth brings nearly 20 years of experience as a sports industry executive and consultant to React. He will work with the management team to develop new versions of the brand’s Super Squares® app, the live mobile game that launches Advertising as a Sport™, in time for some of summer 2021’s most talked-about sporting events. Seth will also help to finalize React’s go-to market strategy, and to direct ongoing discussions with partner content distributors, and more.

“The NFL experience – one of leadership, excellence and an overarching focus on year-round fan engagement – is fertile ground for the type of executive React seeks to lead our team,” said Frank Maggio, founder and CEO of React. “Just as our technology solutions help brands win the hearts and minds of consumers, our leadership team must also similarly grab the attention of decision makers in media, sports and branding. We’re confident Seth will successfully help guide our efforts to recruit media and sports partners who want to win at the game of earning and rewarding fan attention.”

“This is an exciting time for React. As we continue to grow exponentially, Seth is going to be a great asset to help us create new ways for fans to appreciate consumer advertising,” said Matt Birk, Commissioner of Sports at React. “His experience in sports business and innovation is arriving at a great time, as we have some really big projects coming up for React.”

Seth is the third React team member to have been affiliated with the NFL, following former NFL Super Bowl Champion Matt Birk, who serves as the Commissioner of Sports, and veteran football analyst and former ESPN commentator Mike Golic, who serves as a brand ambassador.

Super Squares® initially grew a user base by offering a patented blend of prediction and football squares gamification about NFL games in a free app, rewarding users for their attention and giving them the opportunity to win prizes including cash and gift cards. In March of 2021, Super Squares® expanded its “Predicter Squares™” gamification to live NHL games. Since September 2020, 3,200 winners have claimed over $470,000 in prizes from in-game sponsors including Herman Miller, Polaris, Indian Motorcycles, and the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

About Seth Rabinowitz

Seth Rabinowitz is an experienced sports industry executive and consultant with deep expertise in fan engagement, marketing, game presentation, and technology. From 2013 to 2018, he was Senior Vice President – Marketing & Fan Engagement for the New York Jets. In that capacity, he oversaw all marketing and game/event presentation functions, in addition to other responsibilities. Previously, he worked in the NFL League Office for 11 years in business development, marketing, and international roles. A relentless innovator, Seth’s work has been cited more than two dozen times as an NFL best practice and is credited with earning the Jets SportTechie’s “Most Innovative Sports Team” award in 2017. Today, Seth remains active in the sports industry as a consultant, entrepreneur, and teacher.

About Super Squares®

Super Squares® is a patent-protected, free mobile version of the popular score-matching “squares” game that allows sports fans to play against each other every week during sports broadcasts. Players are presented with a blend of prediction and ad-based quizzes to answer before and after the event starts, and win prizes for correct answers, accurate predictions, and partial or full matching of their Super Square to the games’ outcomes. Super Squares® is available for download in the Apple App Store and Google Play. For more information on Super Squares visit www.SuperSquares.com.

About React

Founded by adtech and media measurement maverick Frank Maggio, React LLC is an experiential advertising technology and entertainment company that thinks of “advertising as a sport™.” By adrenalizing advertising™, React excites audiences with rewarding, branded two-screen experiences during the most viewed and attended sporting and media events in the world. The company’s commitment to “respect, protect, and reward attention” honors user privacy by never selling or sharing personally identifiable information. Details about React can be found at www.react.net, and Super Squares® details are available at www.SuperSquares.com.

