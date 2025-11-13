Healthy Spaces Podcast Season 5 Episode 11: Join us for an inspiring conversation about how sustainability is driving growth and impact across industries.

Watch Season 5 Episode 11 – Spilling the Tea: Inside the Conversations Powering Decarbonization

At Climate Week NYC 2025, the message was clear: progress on sustainability happens when industries come together. From data to construction to commercial real estate, collaboration and innovation are turning ambition into action.

Dishing on decarbonization

In this special episode, recorded live at Trane Technologies’ “Spilling the Tea” panel discussion during Climate Week NYC, we sit down with three leaders driving real change: Holly Paeper, President, Commercial HVAC Americas at Trane Technologies; Julia Gisewite, Chief Sustainability Officer at Turner Construction Company; and Suzanne Fallender, Vice President of Global Impact & Sustainability at Prologis.

They share how their organizations are accelerating decarbonization across the built environment – from low-carbon materials and circular energy systems to data-driven decision-making and community impact. Together, they reveal why the future of sustainable business depends on shared goals, transparent collaboration and a willingness to rethink what growth really means.

Featured in this Episode:

Hosts:

Dominique Silva, Marketing Leader EMEA, Trane Technologies

Scott Tew, Vice President Sustainability and Managing Director, Center for Energy Efficiency and Sustainability, Trane Technologies

Guests:

Suzanne Fallender, Vice President of Global Impact & Sustainability, Prologis

Julia Gisewite, Chief Sustainability Officer, Turner Construction Company

Holly Paeper, President, Commercial HVAC Americas, Trane Technologies

About Healthy Spaces

Healthy Spaces is a podcast by Trane Technologies where experts and disruptors explore how climate technology and innovation are transforming the spaces where we live, work, learn and play.

This season, hosts Dominique Silva and Scott Tew bring a fresh batch of uplifting stories, featuring inspiring people who are overcoming challenges to drive positive change across multiple industries. We’ll discover how technology and AI can drive business growth, and help the planet breathe a little bit easier.

