Sphere Entertainment Names Felicia Yue Executive Vice President, Chief Technology Officer, Sphere

BURBANK, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE: SPHR) announced today that Felicia Yue, a seasoned entertainment technology leader, has joined the Company as Executive Vice President, Chief Technology Officer, Sphere. Ms. Yue’s work has impacted how millions of people consume content, and includes developing the Emmy Award–winning National Football League 1st-down line (“the yellow line”), Major League Baseball’s virtual strike zone (“K Zone”), and CNN’s “Magic Wall” used during election coverage.





As CTO, Ms. Yue will lead the technology that powers Sphere’s immersive experiences, and the advanced infrastructure and platforms across our venue and Sphere Studios including display, playback, interactive, and audio. In this role, she will spearhead the maintenance and continued enhancement of Sphere Studios’ content capabilities and tools that enable the venue’s signature multi-sensory experiences across its Exosphere, Atrium, and media plane. Ms. Yue will be based in Burbank and report to Jennifer Koester, Sphere’s President and Chief Operating Officer.

“Technology is at the core of everything we do at Sphere, and Felicia’s experience will be invaluable as we continue to build on our capabilities as an experiential medium,” said Ms. Koester. “Felicia’s track record of developing breakthrough technologies and leading teams that deliver high-impact experiences for audiences will ensure Sphere remains at the forefront of what’s possible in immersive entertainment.”

“Throughout my career I have worked at the intersection of innovation and storytelling, but Sphere presents an opportunity to use technology to push boundaries in a completely unique way,” said Ms. Yue. “I look forward to working across the Sphere team to help advance the technologies that make first-of-its-kind experiences possible at Sphere, accelerating our momentum and unlocking new possibilities for the future.”

Ms. Yue joined Sphere from Infinite Athlete, a sports technology company, where she led product and technical operations. Prior to that, she served as Head of Live Event and Immersive Experiences at Amazon Prime Video where she spearheaded several innovations in customer-facing features seen during live sporting events and movies, including immersive playback features utilizing virtual and augmented reality. Ms. Yue’s career also includes technology roles with the National Football League, ESPN, Perceptive Pixel, and Sportvision.

Ms. Yue graduated from Binghamton University with a degree in Economics and Finance and received an MBA from Columbia Business School.

