Spectra7 Engages Hybrid Financial Ltd.

TORONTO, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Spectra7 Microsystems Inc.(TSXV: SEV) (“Spectra7“, or the “Company“) is pleased to announce that it has retained Hybrid Financial Ltd. The services provided by Hybrid to the Company are a data base of Registered Financial Professionals in North America. Hybrid is not promoting the specific purchase or sale of securities. It provides its database, technology and call center services to enable the issuer to disseminate its information to Financial Professionals only. Hybrid provides its services directly to the Company.

Hybrid has agreed to comply with all applicable securities laws and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV“) in providing the Services.

Hybrid has been engaged by the Company for an initial period of 6 months starting April 12, 2021 (the “Initial Term“) and then shall be renewed automatically for successive 3-month periods thereafter, unless terminated by the Company. Hybrid will be paid a one-time $50,000 payment and a monthly fee of $22,500, plus applicable taxes, during the Initial Term. Hybrid does not have any interest, directly or indirectly, in the Issuer or its securities or any right or intent to acquire such an interest.

ABOUT HYBRID FINANCIAL LTD.

Hybrid is a sales and distribution company that actively connects issuers to the investment community across North America. Using a data driven approach, Hybrid provides its clients with comprehensive coverage of both American and Canadian markets. Hybrid Financial has offices in Toronto and Montreal.

ABOUT SPECTRA7 MICROSYSTEMS INC.

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. is a high performance analog semiconductor company delivering unprecedented bandwidth, speed and resolution to enable disruptive industrial design for leading electronics manufacturers in virtual reality, augmented reality, mixed reality, data centers and other connectivity markets. Spectra7 is based in San Jose, California with a design center in Cork, Ireland and technical support location in Dongguan, China. For more information, please visit www.spectra7.com .

