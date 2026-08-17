SparrowDesk Brings WhatsApp Customer Conversations Into Its Unified Support Inbox

SparrowDesk has launched its WhatsApp integration, giving support teams a simpler way to manage customer conversations from the same workspace as their other support channels.

SparrowDesk , the AI-first live chat & customer service platform from SurveySparrow, has launched its WhatsApp integration, enabling businesses to receive and respond to customer messages directly from the SparrowDesk inbox.

WhatsApp is already a major channel for business conversations. Meta reports that there are more than 1 billion active threads with businesses across WhatsApp, Messenger, and Instagram every day, highlighting how important messaging has become to customer interactions.

But when those conversations sit outside the helpdesk , agents often have to switch between tools, making it harder to keep track of context and follow-ups.

SparrowDesk brings WhatsApp into the existing support workflow, allowing agents to manage customer conversations alongside their other support interactions.

“Customers don’t think about which channel they’re using to contact a business. They simply want to reach you in the way that’s most convenient for them. With WhatsApp in SparrowDesk, teams can be there for those conversations without creating another place for agents to work,” said

Shihab Muhammed, CEO of SurveySparrow.

WhatsApp that works like part of your helpdesk

WhatsApp conversations are handled as tickets within SparrowDesk, so teams can use their existing workflows for new conversations, inbound messages, assignments, and follow-ups.

Agents can send and receive text, images, PDFs, files, emojis, and links, while the conversation history remains attached to the ticket.

The integration also supports WhatsApp’s 24-hour messaging window, allowing agents to send free-text replies during an active session and approved template messages after the window expires.

“We wanted WhatsApp to feel native to the SparrowDesk experience. Agents shouldn’t have to learn a completely different workflow just because a customer chooses a different channel. The conversation comes in, the context stays with it, and the team can work from there,” said

Justin George, BU Head SparrowDesk.

Built for businesses already using WhatsApp

Businesses can connect their WhatsApp Business number through Meta, Gupshup, or CM.com.

The integration is available on SparrowDesk’s Starter plan and above, with no additional SparrowDesk add-on or platform markup on WhatsApp messaging costs. WhatsApp usage charges are billed directly by Meta or the respective provider.

With WhatsApp now part of SparrowDesk’s support experience, businesses can give customers another way to reach them while bringing conversations into the same workspace as SparrowDesk’s AI Agent , ticketing workflows, and other support capabilities.

The SparrowDesk WhatsApp integration is now available.

About SurveySparrow

SurveySparrow, founded in 2017 and headquartered in Palo Alto, California, United States, is an experience management platform that helps organizations collect feedback, understand customer and employee experiences, and turn insights into action. Trusted by 100,000+ customers across 150+ countries, SurveySparrow has powered 10M+ CX surveys, helping organizations create engaging feedback experiences and make better decisions with customer and employee insights.

Media Contact

Justin George

justin.george@surveysparrow.com

SOURCE: SurveySparrow Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire