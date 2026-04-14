Sparq Opens ‘The Shop’ to Close the Gap Between AI Hype and Enterprise Reality

New engineering practice helps companies learn what works before committing to AI investments

Sparq , the AI-accelerated solution engineering partner built to re-engineer the systems businesses run on, today announced the launch of The Shop, a dedicated practice within Sparq designed to take AI out of the conference room and inside real operational systems. The Shop will operate as Sparq’s working floor, where engineers can build, break and stress-test AI under production-like conditions and “show not tell” prospective customers working prototypes to help de-risk their investments.

“Most enterprises don’t struggle with ideas about AI. They struggle with making AI work effectively inside the systems that run their business,” said Ingrid Curtis, CEO of Sparq. “The Shop is where we do the hard learning first, so clients don’t have to. It’s how we move from theory to tested, operational results.”

While many organizations invest heavily in AI pilots, initiatives often stall when they meet inaccurate documentation and operational realities. Sparq’s bench takes AI tools and approaches that show up repeatedly in client work and runs them inside real systems, pushing them until they reveal where they hold and where they fail. What survives that process becomes a proven accelerator, a sharper delivery methodology or a clearer set of tradeoffs for buyers to understand before they commit to the final project.

The Shop reflects Sparq’s belief that AI should be designed into operating systems, not bolted on later. It offers value across three interconnected areas:

Builds AI-native accelerators grounded in production . When Sparq engineers encounter the same problem twice in the field, it goes on the bench. The Shop runs it inside real systems to identify where and how it fails, turning what survives into repeatable offerings that clients can adopt with a faster start and lower risk.

Improves the buying experience with proof, not promises . The Shop gives prospective clients something they can see and interrogate. Systems are demonstrated in production-like conditions so buyers understand what’s possible.

Future-proofs the bench through hands-on experience. As AI changes what engineering looks like, knowledge comes from doing the work, not studying it. The Shop helps ensure Sparq’s engineering team builds the judgement necessary for AI, including where to apply it, where it fails and when to say no.

The Shop will be led by General Manager Jackson Stakeman , a Sparq engineering leader known for his candid field notes on AI adoption and enterprise risk.

“We don’t reap the benefits of AI by pumping our fists in the air every time they release a new model,” said Stakeman. “We do it by getting our hands dirty by using these tools to solve real problems. We get better at working by working, and The Shop is our community of builders who are doing just that.”

Alongside The Shop, Sparq is launching The Signal, a Substack newsletter written by Stakeman and team for engineers and product leaders navigating the real complexities of building with AI. Equal parts field notes and sharp commentary, The Signal will surface what’s actually happening at the edge of AI deployment, with a direct, practitioner-first perspective shaped by years of delivery work.

The Shop is now operating with dedicated Sparq staff and bench engineers. For more information, visit teamsparq.com/the-shop .

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About Sparq:

Sparq is an AI-accelerated solution engineering partner for organizations whose growth depends on complex operational systems performing with industrial-grade precision as scale, complexity and intelligence increase. Sparq builds intelligent operational systems spanning workflows, decision logic, data, tooling and product behavior that raise performance across margin, throughput, uptime and speed-to-growth. Based in Atlanta with teams across the U.S. and Latin America, Sparq delivers enterprise-grade execution through senior-led engagements focused on outcomes that matter. For more information, visit www.teamsparq.com .

Media contact:

Songue PR for Sparq

sparq@songuepr.com

SOURCE: Sparq

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