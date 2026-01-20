Sparq Appoints Christa Patrylak as Chief Marketing Officer

Former HBO and Compass marketing leader to strengthen Sparq’s market position as enterprises re-engineer systems for AI at scale

Sparq , the AI-accelerated solution engineering partner built to re-engineer the systems businesses run on, today announced the appointment of Christa Patrylak to chief marketing officer (CMO). Patrylak will play an incremental role in guiding Sparq into its next chapter of innovation and services as the industry experiences sustained growth and continued system-level transformation pressure.

Patrylak previously served as interim CMO at Sparq, working alongside executive leadership to clarify the company’s point of view, align marketing to growth-critical workflows and strengthen the systems that support go-to-market execution. As CMO, she will assume responsibility for Sparq’s global marketing strategy, including positioning, demand, brand and lifecycle marketing, with a focus on helping enterprises understand how to operationalize AI without destabilizing core systems.

“Growth slows when systems can’t adapt,” said Ingrid Curtis, CEO of Sparq. “Christa understands how to build marketing systems that operate with the same rigor we apply to engineering. She brings strong judgment, deep experience operating at scale and a clear understanding of how to connect strategy to execution. That discipline matters as Sparq continues to grow.”

Patrylak brings more than 20 years experience leading marketing and growth transformation inside organizations undergoing fundamental shifts in how work gets done.

“I’m excited to step into this role at a moment when so many organizations are being forced to rethink how growth really happens,” said Patrylak. I’ve always been drawn to environments where complexity is rising, the answers aren’t obvious, and progress depends on building systems that can evolve. That spirit is deeply embedded at Sparq. This is a company that approaches transformation with intention and courage, and I’m looking forward to helping shape how we show up in the market while scaling alongside a truly exceptional team.”

Patrylak’s background spans high-scale consumer and technology-driven businesses including most recently at HBO, where she supported the company’s transition from a content-centric business to a data-driven, direct-to-consumer subscription model, embedding lifecycle marketing and retention strategy into how the organization operated. Prior to HBO, she helped to lead and manage digital transformation and growth at a variety of companies including Compass, Ubisoft, Paramount and SoulCycle.

Sparq has continued to scale its services and client base as demand increases for operational systems capable of supporting AI adoption at enterprise scale. Patrylak’s appointment follows Sparq’s recent executive expansion, including the appointments of Ingrid Curtis as chief executive officer, Jason Paru as chief financial officer and Kyle Boston as chief growth officer.

Sparq is an AI-accelerated solution engineering partner for organizations whose growth depends on complex operational systems performing with industrial-grade precision as scale, complexity and intelligence increase. Sparq builds intelligent operational systems spanning workflows, decision logic, data, tooling and product behavior that raise performance across margin, throughput, uptime and speed-to-growth. Based in Atlanta with teams across the U.S. and Latin America, Sparq delivers enterprise-grade execution through senior-led engagements focused on outcomes that matter. For more information, visit www.teamsparq.com .

