Sparks Group Wins ClearlyRated’s 2026 Best of Staffing Awards for Client & Talent Satisfaction

Sparks Group, a leading staffing agency, announced today that they have won the Best of Staffing Client and Talent Awards for providing superior service to their clients and candidates. ClearlyRated’s Best of Staffing® Award winners have proven to be industry leaders in service quality based entirely on ratings provided by their clients and candidates. On average, clients of winning agencies are more than 50% more likely to be completely satisfied and candidates who have been placed by winning agencies are 60% more likely to be completely satisfied with the services provided compared to those working with non-winning agencies.

Sparks Group received satisfaction scores of 9 or 10 out of 10 from 81.9% of their clients, significantly higher than the industry’s average of 55%. Additionally, Sparks received satisfaction scores of 9 or 10 out of 10 from 77.6% of their placed job candidates, significantly higher than the industry’s average of 50%.

“Being recognized again with the Best of Staffing Award is incredibly meaningful to our team,” said Owner/CEO Steve Sparks. “It reflects the hard work and dedication our staff brings to supporting our clients and candidates, and reinforces our commitment to delivering a high level of service in everything we do.”

“It’s an honor to introduce the 2026 Best of Staffing award winners,” said Baker Nanduru, CEO of ClearlyRated. “These companies keep client experience front and center, pushing the envelope in innovative service approaches. Their work is shaping the future of staffing and recruiting, and it’s a privilege to recognize their achievements. Congratulations to all!”

About Sparks Group

Headquartered in Rockville, MD, Sparks Group is an award-winning provider of staffing and recruiting services to businesses throughout DC, MD, VA, NC, FL, TX, and beyond. For over a half-century, Sparks Group has expertly sourced exceptional talent to help clients build world-class teams and candidates advance their careers.

About Best of Staffing®

ClearlyRated’s Best of Staffing® Award is the only award in the U.S. and Canada that recognizes staffing agencies that have proven superior service quality based entirely on ratings provided by their clients, placed talent, and internal employees. Award winners are showcased by city and area of expertise on ClearlyRated.com-an online business directory that helps buyers of professional services find service leaders and vet prospective firms with the help of validated client ratings and testimonials.

Contact Information

