Spark® Green Apple Candy Makes Its New Year Debut

This Limited‑Time Flavor Brings Sweet Candy Energy to the New Year

RICHARDSON, Texas – Ring in the new year with Spark® Green Apple Candy, available for a limited time and bringing crave‑worthy sweet candy flavor to fuel your new year. If you love green apple-flavored candy, this is the Spark flavor for you.









Spark Green Apple Candy combines vibrant taste with essential vitamins, amino acids, and energy support that Spark is known for, helping you stay energized, focused, and feeling your best as you begin new routines in 2026.

“Spark Green Apple Candy is a new flavor for a new year,” said Christina Helwig, CEO of AdvoCare. “We know consumers want great taste without the sugar, and this flavor hits that balance perfectly,” Helwig added.

Each serving of Spark provides 120mg of caffeine, like a small cup of coffee, along with a powerhouse blend of vitamins and minerals designed to help fuel your energy and enhance mental focus*. When you want a sweet treat with 0 grams of sugar Spark Green Apple Candy delivers flavor and focus* in every sip.

Spark Green Apple Candy is available now at AdvoCare.com in both 42-serving canisters and 14-stick packs, but only for a limited time. Get yours before it’s gone!

About AdvoCare International, LLC

AdvoCare International, LLC is making pursuing wellness easy and enjoyable. As an established health and wellness consumer packaged goods company, AdvoCare serves health-aware consumers through products that offer whole body support focusing on energy, hydration, immunity, and gut health. Since 1993, AdvoCare has offered trusted health and wellness products like Spark® to millions of customers and athletes across the world. For more about AdvoCare and its products, go to AdvoCare.com.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

