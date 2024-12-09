Spaceport and Negosh Forge Strategic Partnership Empowering IP Holders to Build Integrated Brand Licensing Strategies that Bridge the Physical and Digital Worlds

Global Partnership/Licensing Marketplace Negosh Offers its 500+ Brands an Opportunity to Expand their IP Marketing Strategy Into Roblox and the Metaverse Through Spaceport’s Platform

BOSTON, Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Spaceport, the leading innovator in unlocking the power of intellectual Property (IP) and user-generated content (UGC) and Negosh, the leading licensing solution for unlocking new revenue streams and expanding markets, today announced a groundbreaking strategic partnership. This collaboration creates a dynamic bridge between the physical and digital realms, unlocking new opportunities for the 500+ brands the two companies represent, including leading brands like Own the DOGE, Toei Animation, Squishmallows and more. IP holders can now amplify the reach of beloved brands and characters, dramatically expanding their fanbases and empowering their super fans to engage at ever deeper levels and in new ways.

Through this innovative partnership, Spaceport will leverage its expertise in digital licensing to extend Negosh’s existing IP deals into engaging games and virtual experiences, as well as digital goods within Roblox, and the ever-evolving metaverse. Complementing this, Negosh will utilize its extensive network and proven negotiation skills to secure physical-world licensing deals for Spaceport’s robust portfolio of digital IP. This strategy taps into and helps realize the strategic vision around ecommerce/physical integrations that many game platforms like Roblox and Fortnite have, helping bring hundreds of brands into their ecosystems.

“This partnership represents a significant step forward in maximizing the value of IP across all mediums and giving brands the maximum exposure possible,” said Le Zhang, CEO of Spaceport. “By combining Negosh’s physical licensing expertise with Spaceport’s digital reach, we’re creating a one-stop shop for IP owners that lets them seamlessly tap into both the physical and digital marketplaces.”

Ari Zebersky, CEO at Negosh Inc., adds, “Spaceport has been innovating in the virtual realm and we’re excited to expand our offerings by providing our clients with a holistic approach to IP management. The metaverse presents a wealth of exciting possibilities for brand activation, and this partnership allows us to unlock them for our clients.”

This strategic partnership will provide IP owners with a comprehensive solution for managing their assets across both physical and digital realms. By working together, Spaceport and Negosh will expand the reach of IP, unlock new revenue streams, and create immersive experiences that resonate with audiences wherever they are.

About Spaceport

Spaceport is building the Internet of IP (Intellectual Property) by seamlessly connecting brands and agencies with the world’s largest network of creators and developers. The company’s mission is to democratize access to the world’s best IPs, empowering owners to unlock new revenue streams and enhance fan engagement. As the leading solution for millions of creators on top platforms like Roblox, Fortnite and Threadless, Spaceport is shaping a future where all IP, both online and offline, is efficiently managed and monetized through their innovative Web3-based infrastructure. Founded in 2022 and headquartered next to MIT in Cambridge, MA with offices in Los Angeles and Berkeley, CA, Spaceport is pioneering the future of IP. Learn more at https://www.spaceport.xyz/.

About the Negosh

Founded in 2022, Negosh is evolving the licensing industry with a secure, global platform that connects brand owners and representatives with leading product creators, manufacturers, and sellers. With over 500 brands and 400 licensees across 30+ product categories, Negosh simplifies partnerships, streamlines deal-making, and opens doors to new markets. We’re not just about transactions—we’re redefining collaborations in licensing. Discover how we’re shaping the future of licensing at https://negosh.com .

