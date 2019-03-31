Space Saving Solutions makes the Inc 5000 list for a third time

Space Saving Solutions Ranks No. 3438 on the 2023 Inc. 5000 With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 145 Percent, Space Saving Solutions Ranks Among America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies

LEXINGTON, S.C. and NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Inc. revealed today that Space Saving Solutions ranks No. 3072 on the 2023 Inc. 5000, its annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other household name brands gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

“Making the Inc. 5000 list is a tribute to our frontline heroes. Their dedication has fueled our innovation, helping them excel in their crucial roles. This recognition honors our shared journey and our ongoing commitment to empowering those who serve our communities.” – Matt Borjes, Founder of Space Saving Solutions

The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year’s top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate ticked up to an astonishing 2,238 percent. In all, this year’s Inc. 5000 companies have added 1,187,266 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc. magazine, available on newsstands beginning Tuesday, August 23.

“Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic,” says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. “To make the Inc. 5000—with the fast growth that requires—is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future.”

“Over our incredible 18-year journey, we’ve eagerly embraced innovation in Healthcare and Industrial sectors. From space solutions to pioneering technologies, our willingness to say ‘yes’ to diverse challenges has been a privilege.” says Founder Matt Borjes. “As we drive these sectors forward, we’re honored to have contributed to progress, setting fresh benchmarks, and shaping the future—one valued partnership at a time.”

Space Saving Solutions emerges as a critical player in healthcare and industry, standing out with its diverse range of ingenious space-saving solutions encompassing storage systems, healthcare furnishings, and IT equipment. Impressively, their achievement of securing a spot on the Inc. 5000 list for the third time underscores their unwavering focus on aiding essential frontline entities, notably hospitals, in substantial cost reductions.

However, their expertise surpasses mere cost-cutting, extending into implementing process enhancement solutions that yield noteworthy financial advantages. Adopting a strategic sourcing approach, the company adeptly streamlines procurement procedures through supplier consolidation and harnessing collective purchasing influence. Their remarkable track record extends beyond specific sectors, encompassing the military, government, and education spheres. In these sectors, they tailor storage solutions to cater to diverse needs while upholding exceptional service standards.

Space Saving Solutions emerges as the ultimate answer for addressing a broad spectrum of space optimization and innovation challenges.

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Methodology

Companies on the 2023 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2019 to 2022. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2019. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2022. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2019 is $100,000; the minimum for 2022 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places.

About Inc.

Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.’s award-winning work reaches more than 50 million people across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

For more information on the Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, slated for October 31 – November 2 in San Antonio, visit http://conference.inc.com/.

