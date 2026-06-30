SP Industries Inc. Leverages Bioz to Unify Scientific Validation Across Its Portfolio of Leading Brands

Bioz, Inc. , the leading scientific citation intelligence platform that transforms publications into measurable product validation and commercial impact, announced its collaboration with SP Industries Inc. (SP) , a global provider of innovative laboratory equipment and solutions. By implementing Bioz Badges and the Bioz Content Hub across its website, SP is enhancing how researchers discover, evaluate, and engage with its portfolio of trusted brands.

SP brings together a collection of historic and impactful brands, including Genevac, VirTis, Hull, Hotpack, and FTS, each with a strong legacy of scientific contribution. As the company continues to unify and modernize its digital presence, surfacing the depth of peer-reviewed validation across these brands has become a key priority.

Through the integration of Bioz Badges on product detail webpages, SP now enables researchers to access publication-backed use cases directly within the product experience. These Badges provide immediate visibility into how products are utilized in real-world research, offering contextual excerpts and seamless navigation from citation to product, enhancing confidence during the evaluation process.

“The integration of Bioz Badges has been a strong addition to our digital experience,” said Rebecca O’Hanlon , Commercial Marketing Manager at SP. “The custom UI aligns seamlessly with our brand, and it allows us to present scientific validation in a way that is both intuitive and impactful for our customers.”

In parallel, SP has deployed the Bioz Content Hub as a centralized destination for its publication data. This standalone resource enables the company to showcase citations across its full portfolio, including legacy brands and products that may not be actively featured on current product webpages. By consolidating this information, the Content Hub provides a comprehensive view of the company’s scientific footprint and long-standing contributions to research.

“The Bioz Content Hub has been particularly valuable for us,” said Rebecca O’Hanlon . “It allows us to highlight the breadth of scientific validation across our brands in one place, giving researchers and partners a clear picture of our impact over time.”

The integration has been well received internally, with teams noting the ease of implementation and the strong alignment with existing website design. By embedding publication-driven insights directly into the digital journey, SP is strengthening engagement, improving transparency, and reinforcing its position as a trusted partner in scientific discovery.

“SP has built an impressive portfolio of brands with deep scientific roots,” said Dr. Karin Lachmi , Co-Founder and Chief Revenue Officer at Bioz. “By leveraging Bioz Badges and the Bioz Content Hub, they are ensuring that this validation is not only preserved but actively utilized to support both researcher decision-making and commercial growth.”

About Bioz

Bioz is the world’s most advanced citation-based data platform for scientific research, offering evidence-backed product ratings and recommendations to guide scientists toward the most validated products and services for their discoveries. Bioz’s solutions for suppliers include Bioz Badges and Bioz Content Hubs, web-based widgets that enhance user engagement and increase sales conversion.

About SP

SP Industries Inc. (SP) is a leading global provider of state-of-the-art fill-finish drug manufacturing solutions, research, pilot and production freeze dryers, laboratory equipment and supplies, and specialty glassware. SP products support research and production across diverse end user markets including Pharmaceuticals, Life Science, Higher Education, Ophthalmic, Petrochemical, Clinical Diagnostics, Environmental Testing and Monitoring, Food & Beverage, and more. Our flagship SP brands – Bel-Art®, FTS®, Genevac®, Hotpack®, Hull®, VirTis®, and Wilmad® – offer best-in-class product solutions used to make a difference in people’s lives and together represent over 400 years of experience, quality and science innovation. SP is headquartered in Warminster, Pennsylvania, with production facilities in the USA and Europe.

Helpful Links

For more information about Bioz solutions for suppliers, please reach out to info@bioz.com .

SOURCE: Bioz, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire