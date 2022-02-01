Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits Announces Leaders for New Enterprise Data Center of Excellence

MIAMI & DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits (Southern Glazer’s)—the world’s preeminent distributor of beverage alcohol—today announced the appointments of four data, analytics and technology leaders who will head up a newly created Enterprise Data Center of Excellence (CoE) at the Company.





To leverage the power of data, analytics, and artificial intelligence (AI), Southern Glazer’s has established a new Enterprise Data CoE led by Chief Digital Officer Alan Wizemann and overseen by Chief Growth Officer David Chaplin. The CoE also includes collaboration with Southern Glazer’s Enterprise Technology Partners department led by Chief Information & Technology Officer, Ann Dozier.

“We are now looking at data as one of our products, bringing insights to life and driving better outcomes for our teams and trading partners,” said Alan Wizemann. “Building on a great foundation of accomplishments to date across digital, data, analytics, and AI, this new Enterprise Data CoE will allow us to enhance our capabilities and accelerate our path to the next level of digital innovation.”

“The cross-functional CoE highlights a culture of collaboration that is being embraced by the organization in order to continually advance our digital and data capabilities,” added Ann Dozier. “This new team brings expanded experience and expertise to our Company so we can create even more value from our industry-leading data and analytics capabilities.”

The following four executives will lead the new Enterprise Data CoE:

Tom Kornegay, Senior Vice President, Head of Data, Analytics, and Insights – Kornegay reports to Alan Wizemann and is responsible for developing and executing the Company’s enterprise data strategy. He joins Southern Glazer’s from VF Corporation, where he most recently held the role of Chief Data Analytics Officer. Previously, he has led digital transformations to modernize how companies use data technologies by deploying cloud infrastructures, advanced analytics practices, and machine learning technologies for Best Buy, Nike, Electronic Arts, and Apple.

Duan Peng, Senior Vice President, Head of Data Science, AI & Machine Learning (ML) – Peng reports to Alan Wizemann and is responsible for developing and executing the Company’s enterprise AI & ML strategy to drive value for Southern Glazer’s teams and trading partners. Peng joins Southern Glazer’s from Warner Bros. Discovery, where she most recently held the role of Senior Vice President, Global Data & AI. Previously, she has worked as a senior data & AI leader delivering high-impact data and AI solutions to drive digital transformations and business growth for companies such as Disney, Fox, NBCUniversal, Hyundai Capital America, HSBC, and Ameriprise Financial.

Bharathi Sampangi, Vice President, Data Platforms and Services – Sampangi reports to Ann Dozier and is responsible for the architecture, technical design, and roadmap of Southern Glazer’s enterprise data platforms. Sampangi brings more than 26 years of experience in the technology industry having held a variety of leadership roles with CSC, Five Below, Gap Inc., and most recently, as the Vice President of Engineering at Yohana.

Thomas McDevitt, Senior Vice President, Head of Industry and Supplier Data – In addition to the new team members above, Thomas McDevitt will be taking on a new role as Senior Vice President, Head of Industry and Supplier Data, reporting to Alan Wizemann. In this role, McDevitt will lead a new team dedicated to driving industry insights and working with Southern Glazer’s suppliers to better understand data and capabilities.

Outside of the Enterprise Data CoE, Zach Poelma, Senior Vice President, Supplier Strategy & Insights, will continue to lead the Supplier CoE. The Supplier CoE will collaborate closely with this new enterprise data team to leverage the Company’s enhanced investments into data and insights. The Supplier CoE remains focused on working directly with Southern Glazer’s suppliers to identify and accelerate industry-leading growth opportunities. Focusing on the combination of enhanced data and insights, standardized ways of working, and the deployment of strategic planning tools and supplier reporting provides Southern Glazer’s suppliers with the necessary tools and insights to continue to grow in the highly competitive beverage marketplace.

About Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits

Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits is the world’s preeminent distributor of beverage alcohol, building brands for moments that matter. The multi-generational, family-owned Company has operations in 44 U.S. states, the District of Columbia, and Canada, as well as brokerage operations through its WEBB Banks division in the Caribbean, Central and South America. In 2024, Southern Glazer’s was recognized by Newsweek as one of America’s Greatest Workplaces for Diversity and America’s Greatest Workplaces for Women. Southern Glazer’s urges all retail customers and adult consumers to market, sell, serve, and enjoy its products responsibly. For more information visit www.southernglazers.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @sgwinespirits.

