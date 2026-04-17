Southern California Law Firm ALL Trial Lawyers Expands Criminal Defense Practice With New Statewide Resources

Orange County-based firm led by former Celebrity Attorney and Former Public Defender Mohammad Abuershaid launches dedicated DUI and regional criminal defense resource hubs; firm has handled more than 10,000 criminal cases

ALL Trial Lawyers, a Southern California criminal defense firm based in Orange County, announced today the launch of three expanded online resource centers covering California criminal defense practice, dedicated DUI defense, and regional representation across five Southern California counties.

The firm, founded by attorney Mohammad “Mo” Abuershaid, has handled more than 10,000 criminal defense cases across Orange County, Los Angeles County, Riverside County, San Bernardino County, and San Diego County. Abuershaid, a former Orange County Public Defender, has been recognized as a Super Lawyers honoree seven times between 2020 and 2025 and as a 2026 Super Lawyers Rising Star.

The three new practice-area hubs include a comprehensive Orange County criminal defense resource, a dedicated California DUI defense center, and a regional Southern California criminal defense hub. Each hub provides detailed information about the California criminal justice process, including statute-cited explanations of charges, court procedures, and defense strategies.

BACKGROUND

Abuershaid began his legal career at the Orange County Public Defender’s Office, where he represented clients charged with serious felonies including murder under California Penal Code Section 187 and robbery under Penal Code Section 211. His legal commentary has been featured by multiple national and regional news outlets, including CNN, The New York Times, The Los Angeles Times, NBC, ABC News, Fox, KTLA 5, Chicago Tribune, Good Day LA, Business Insider, Orange County Register, and KCAL TV. In 2015, Abuershaid served as legal counsel for a high profile case, providing public statements and media interviews during the federal investigation.

DUI DEFENSE PRACTICE

The firm’s expanded DUI defense practice is led by of counsel Daniel P. Flores, a member of the California DUI Lawyers Association who has defended more than 2,500 DUI and criminal cases over nearly 15 years of practice. Flores holds National Highway Traffic Safety Administration certification in Standardized Field Sobriety Test administration, the same training required of law enforcement officers.

The DUI resource center addresses California Vehicle Code Section 23152 misdemeanor DUI charges, Vehicle Code Section 23153 felony DUI causing injury, and the California Administrative Per Se license suspension process under Vehicle Code Section 13353.2, which requires drivers to request a DMV hearing within 10 days of arrest to preserve driving privileges.

REGIONAL COVERAGE

The firm represents clients at all four Orange County Superior Court justice centers, including the Central Justice Center in Santa Ana, Harbor Justice Center in Newport Beach, North Justice Center in Fullerton, and West Justice Center in Westminster. The firm also handles cases in Los Angeles County, Riverside County, San Bernardino County, and San Diego County, as well as federal criminal cases in the Central and Southern Districts of California.

The resource hubs include detailed explanations of California diversion programs, including Judicial Diversion under Penal Code Section 1001.95, Mental Health Diversion under Penal Code Section 1001.36, and Veterans Diversion under Penal Code Section 1170.9 and Section 1001.80.

“Most people arrested in California don’t realize that the first 48 hours after arrest determine the shape of their entire case,” Abuershaid said. “Under California Penal Code Section 825, arraignment must occur within 48 hours, and before that first court appearance the District Attorney’s filing deputies have already decided what charges to file. These resources are designed to help people understand that window and what a criminal defense attorney can do within it.”

AVAILABILITY

ALL Trial Lawyers maintains 11 offices across Southern California and offers free, confidential criminal defense consultations 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Consultations are available in English and Spanish.

The three practice-area resource hubs are accessible at:

https://alltriallawyers.com/orange-county-criminal-defense-lawyers/

https://alltriallawyers.com/california-dui-defense-attorney/

https://alltriallawyers.com/southern-california-premier-criminal-defense-attorneys/

ABOUT ALL TRIAL LAWYERS

ALL Trial Lawyers is a California-based law firm focused on criminal defense, juvenile dependency defense, and personal injury litigation. Founded by attorney Mohammad Abuershaid, the firm has handled more than 10,000 cases across Southern California. Abuershaid is licensed to practice by the State Bar of California and admitted to practice in the United States District Courts for the Central and Southern Districts of California. More information is available at https://alltriallawyers.com .

MEDIA CONTACT:

Mohammad Abuershaid Founding Attorney, ALL Trial Lawyers

333 City Boulevard West,

Orange, CA 92868

Phone: (866) 811-4255

Email: info@alltriallawyers.com

Website: https://alltriallawyers.com

SOURCE: ALL Trial Lawyers

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire