SORENSON WELCOMES PIPIER BEWLAY AS CHIEF HUMAN RESOURCES OFFICER

SALT LAKE CITY, July 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Sorenson Communications, a leader in inclusive communication services for the Deaf and hard-of-hearing communities, is pleased to announce the appointment of Pipier Bewlay as the company’s new Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO).

“Pipier brings deep expertise and people-first leadership to Sorenson,” said Sorenson CEO Paget Alves .

With decades in entrepreneurial leadership and human resources executive experience, Pipier Bewlay brings a strong record of building inclusive and productive workplaces. Pipier has the unique ability to align workplace cultures with business goals, lead and manage large teams with complex needs, and develop HR strategies that serve both the company and its employees.

Prior to joining Sorenson, Bewlay held senior HR roles at Bridge Investment Group Holdings, Inc. and Imagine Learning, Inc. where she was instrumental in M&A, reducing spending through thoughtful consolidations, facilitating operational efficiency, and maintaining employee engagement.

“Pipier is a visionary leader who brings expansive expertise and passion for people-first leadership,” said Paget Alves – CEO of Sorenson Communications. “Her commitment to fostering inclusive and effective work environments aligns perfectly with our mission to connect and enrich communication for the Deaf and Hard of hearing communities we serve. I am beyond thrilled to welcome her to our executive team.”

Her appointment underscores Sorenson’s continued investment in its employees, and its commitment to being an employer of choice in the accessibility and technology sectors.

About Sorenson

Sorenson is one of the world’s leading language services providers, combining patented technology with human-centric solutions. We strive to increase accessibility through communication solutions for all. We provide call captioning and video relay services, video remote and in-person sign language and spoken language interpreting, translation, real-time captioning, and post-production language services. Our company impact extends beyond the 140 million conversations we facilitate annually— Sorenson improves lives through interpreted emergency and health services. Sorenson is a portfolio company of Ariel Alternatives, and we strive to manage and minimize our environmental impact. To learn more, visit sorenson.com or es.sorenson.com.

