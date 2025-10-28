Sony’s Beyond Sports and ESPN Expand Collaboration to Bring Additional Animated Telecasts to NFL, NHL, NBA, and WNBA Fans in 2025/26 season, starting with Monsters Funday Football

Third annual ‘Funday Football’ alternate NFL telecast kicks off Dec. 8, 2025, with the Philadelphia Eagles and Los Angeles Chargers on Monday Night Football, Set in the World of Pixar’s Iconic Monsters, Inc.

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Sony’s Beyond Sports and ESPN© are excited to strengthen their collaboration with a new agreement focused on the advancement of innovative fan engagement technologies. The partnership will be on full display Monday, Dec 8 during the Monday Night Football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Los Angeles Chargers with the debut of the Monsters Funday Football telecast; a collaboration between Sony’s Beyond Sports, NFL, ESPN, Disney and Pixar©.

Under the agreement, Sony’s Beyond Sports and ESPN will produce animated alternative telecasts for the NFL©, NHL©, NBA©, and WNBA© during the 2025/26 season, expanding on the success of previous editions since 2023. This collaboration will use intellectual property from The Walt Disney Company© library to create deeply immersive, tech-driven broadcasts designed to attract new and younger fans through storytelling. Viewers will step into captivating 3D virtual environments where every play from the live games are captured in real time and turned into animation with stunning accuracy.

“Our mission has always been to innovate how fans experience sports, and this expanded partnership with ESPN is a testament to that,” said Sander J. Schouten, Managing Director and Co-Founder of Beyond Sports. “The incredible reaction to our past animated telecasts proved there’s a huge appetite for content that blends sports and data with storytelling. We’re excited to work with ESPN to bring these immersive, animated worlds to fans of four major leagues, creating fun, unforgettable and shareable moments.”

The third iteration of Funday Football will virtually recreate the Monday Night Football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Los Angeles Chargers, integrating various Monsters, Inc. elements.

Monstropolis favorites Mike Wazowski and James P. “Sulley” Sullivan will join the Eagles and Chargers, respectively, to face off on a reimagined Scare Floor, decked out with a football field. The adored monsters will sub in for key plays to help guide their teams to victory. Franchise enthusiasts might also spot cameos from Roz and the Child Detection Agency– in addition to plenty of other movie easter eggs!

The Dec. 8 telecast also marks the latest example of Sony’s far-reaching efforts to help engage the next generation of NFL fans. As an Official Technology Partner of the NFL, Sony’s deep integration throughout the league’s games extends to Beyond Sports’ real-time visualization platform and Hawk-Eye Innovations’ officiating and tracking technology, new coach’s sideline headset, sideline photography, broadcast cameras and production, and the development of on-field and sideline technologies.

Broadcast Details

Event: Monsters Funday Football animated alternative telecast

animated alternative telecast Date & Time: Dec. 8, 2025, 8 p.m. ET

Dec. 8, 2025, 8 p.m. ET Where to Watch: ESPN2, Disney Channel, Disney XD, Disney+, ESPN App, and on mobile with NFL+

Technology Highlights

Real-Time Animation : Sony’s Beyond Sports’ data visualization technology transforms live gameplay into animated action in real-time by combining player tracking data from two sources: Sony’s Hawk-Eye Innovations and the NFL’s Next Gen Stats.

Sony’s Beyond Sports’ data visualization technology transforms live gameplay into animated action in real-time by combining player tracking data from two sources: Sony’s Hawk-Eye Innovations and the NFL’s Next Gen Stats. Character Scaling & Stylization : Sony’s Beyond Sports’ proprietary technology ensures animated characters integrate seamlessly into the live action, maintaining authentic athletic movements while adapting to each character’s unique size and shape.

Sony’s Beyond Sports’ proprietary technology ensures animated characters integrate seamlessly into the live action, maintaining authentic athletic movements while adapting to each character’s unique size and shape. Virtual broadcast booth: ESPN commentators, Drew Carter and Dan Orlovsky will appear as animated characters and call the action from within the virtual world, using VR and Sony’s Beyond Sports Virtual Commentator Technology.

All of ESPN. All in One Place.

ESPN offers its full suite of networks and services directly to fans within the ESPN App. Designed to give fans more choice, flexibility and access to all of ESPN, the ESPN App provides a unique viewing experience that includes integrated game stats, multiview options, a synchronized two-screen feature, a vertical video feature called Verts and a personalized SportsCenter For You, as well as ESPN BET information, ESPN Fantasy sports, commerce, and more. These new features are available to all fans who watch on the ESPN App on mobile and connected TV devices, whether they subscribe directly or through a traditional pay TV package. Bundling options available for fans include a limited time offer for the ESPN DTC Unlimited plan with Disney+ and Hulu for $29.99/month for the first 12 months. For more visit stream.espn.com.

BEYOND SPORTS

Beyond Sports is an AI-driven Sony Group company transforming the way sports are experienced through advanced data processing, distribution, and 3D visualization. Its award-winning visualization engine powers next-generation fan engagement solutions, making it a trusted partner for leading sports leagues, teams, and media brands around the world.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sonys-beyond-sports-and-espn-expand-collaboration-to-bring-additional-animated-telecasts-to-nfl-nhl-nba-and-wnba-fans-in-202526-season-starting-with-monsters-funday-football-302596682.html

SOURCE Sony Corporation