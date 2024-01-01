Sony Interactive Entertainment Partners With Bad Robot Games to Produce and Publish the Studio’s First Internally Developed Game

New four-player cooperative shooter from game director Mike Booth (Left 4 Dead) in development for PlayStation 5 and PC

SAN MATEO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) today announced a partnership with video game studio Bad Robot Games, a division of Bad Robot, the film, television and theater production company founded by JJ Abrams, for SIE to produce and publish the studio’s upcoming project, an unannounced four-player, cooperative shooter directed by Mike Booth (Left 4 Dead). The game is currently in development for PlayStation 5 and PC. More details on the game will be shared at a later date.





“Partnering with Sony Interactive Entertainment allows us to bring our new IP to life, with an expansive vision for this new universe,” said Anna Sweet, CEO of Bad Robot Games. “With the support of PlayStation, we hope to deliver a bold, innovative experience that is truly special for players. I could not be more excited that Mike Booth is at the creative helm, crafting a cooperative adventure that will lead to unforgettable moments with friends.”

“We’re greatly impressed with the talent Bad Robot Games has assembled at their studio, and are thrilled to partner with them to help produce and publish their upcoming game,” said Christian Svensson, VP and Head of 2P/3P Content Ventures & Strategic Initiatives at Sony Interactive Entertainment. “Their unique creative voice and passion for innovating across all forms of interactive entertainment perfectly aligns with SIE’s mission to craft experiences that resonate deeply with players. We can’t wait for gamers to step into the world they’ve been building.”

