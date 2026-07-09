Sony Electronics Introduces RX10 V – The Fifth Generation of the All-in-One Super Zoom Camera for Travel, Wildlife, and Sports Photography

AI-powered Real-time Recognition AF and High-speed Performance with a 24-600mm*1 Zoom.

SAN DIEGO, July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Sony Electronics announces the RX10 V, the fifth generation of its RX10 all-in-one camera series. A single body covers wide-angle to super-telephoto through a large-aperture ZEISS® Vario-Sonnar T* 24-600mm*1 (25x optical zoom) F2.4-4.0 lens.

The RX10 V keeps the series’ resolution, super-telephoto reach, and integrated lens design, and adds AI-powered Real-time Recognition AF (auto focus) for accurate subject identification. Paired with blackout-free continuous shooting at up to 30 fps*2 (frames per second) with full 60 fps/sec. AF/AE (auto exposure) tracking, it holds focus on fast, unpredictable subjects. A 20.1 megapixels (approximately effective) 1.0-type stacked Exmor RS™ CMOS sensor and BIONZ XR™ processing engine drive both stills and up to 4K 120p*3 video, covering a wide variety of scenarios spanning from everyday moments to wildlife to school sports. The large aperture and 1.0-type sensor render soft, natural background blur.

The RX10 V borrows its button layout and grip design from the α™ (Alpha™) mirrorless series for intuitive control. A larger*4 Quad-VGA OLED electronic viewfinder shows fine detail clearly in bright sun or indoors, helping you compose precisely. The Z-series NP-FZ100 battery extends still shooting to approximately 630 shots*5, roughly 50% more than the previous model*4.

“The RX10 series camera became a cult classic because it is a joy to shoot with in real life scenarios, and its range is unparalleled in a compact camera body. With the camera’s fifth generation we are bringing valuable features from our Alpha line to make the RX10 V an unbeatable choice for any passionate wildlife, birding, or sports photographer,” said Yang Cheng, Vice President of Imaging Solutions, Sony Electronics.

Pricing and Availability: The RX10 V will be available for a suggested retail price of $2,299.99 US / $2,899.99 CAD from August 2026.

RX10 V Key Features

Wide-angle to super-telephoto image quality in one camera

A ZEISS® Vario-Sonnar T* F2.4-4.0 zoom covers 24mm to 600mm*1 (25x) with optical image stabilization, spanning everyday shots to sports and wildlife. Macro focusing reaches approximately 3cm (1.18-inches) at 24mm*1 and approximately 72cm (28.3-inches) at 600mm*1 for tele-macro.

The BIONZ XR™ image processing engine keeps noise low at mid-to-high ISO, including indoors and in low light. Skin tones, skies, and greenery hold high resolution with accurate color and texture.

Twelve Creative Look presets set color and texture in-camera, and you can customize each one. The updated D-Range Optimizer (DRO) balances highlights and shadows across a wider range, up to Lv8, lifting shadows in strong backlight for more natural portraits.

AI-powered subject recognition and high-speed performance

Real-time Recognition AF, driven by an AI-processing unit, recognizes people, animals, birds, insects, cars, trains, and airplanes, with an Auto mode that identifies the subject type for you.*6 Human pose estimation tracks people even when they turn away or wear helmets or sunglasses. Touch a subject to start Real-time Tracking, which follows it steadily while you focus on composition.

Track fast movement and capture decisive moments up to 30 fps2 while keeping your view uninterrupted with blackout-free continuous shooting. Up to 60 AF/AE calculations per second7 maintains precise focus and exposure on wildlife, sports, and other fast-moving, unpredictable subjects, so you can stay locked on the action from start to finish.

The Continuous Shooting Speed Boost function*2 increases burst speed when selected during a sequence.

Video features

The RX10 V records up to 4K 120p video*3, including 4K slow motion at up to 5x*8. Active Mode stabilization steadies handheld footage. The Multi Interface (MI) Shoe™ supports a digital audio signal with compatible microphones (sold separately) for clean recording. AI subject recognition also drives an Auto Framing function*9 that keeps the subject centered during recording.

S-Cinetone™ gives cinematic color straight away, and S-Log3 leaves room for post-production grading. You can import up to 16 user LUTs and monitor the graded look while shooting in Log.*10 Time-lapse and still-image extraction with Shot Mark round out the video tools.

Handling and reliability

A 0.5-type Quad-VGA OLED viewfinder with approximately 3.68 million dots and approximately 0.78x magnification*11 shows the subject clearly for composition. A 3.0-type LCD monitor, upgraded to approximately 1.62 million dots, displays fine detail.

The NP-FZ100 battery supports approximately 630 shots*5 per charge, roughly 50% more*4 than the previous model.

A button layout and grip based on the α series, plus a responsive eight-direction multi-selector, keep operation intuitive even through the viewfinder.

A dust- and moisture-resistant design*12 suits varied conditions, and Wi-Fi (2.4/5 GHz) handles fast, stable transfers.*13 USB Type-C® supports high-speed transfer and 4K 30p live streaming.

Creators’ App connects the RX10 V to your smartphone to send files to the cloud or phone, control the camera remotely, and update software.

The RX10 V product video can be viewed here: https://youtu.be/XYfDVdebdsw

For more information, visit: https://youtu.be/Yu_Xc9KYXgM or check out additional details at https://electronics.sony.com/imaging/compact-cameras/all-vlog-compact-cameras/p/dscrx10m5b.

Exclusive stories and exciting new content shot with the new RX10 V and Sony’s other imaging products can be found at www.alphauniverse.com, a site created to inform, educate, and inspire content creators.

Learn more about the RX10 V from the newly released in-depth course on AlphaCameraAcademy.com, a free education site for beginner creators.

*1. Angle of view (35mm format equivalent).

*2. Using the electronic shutter. Sony internal measurement. Continuous shooting speed may be reduced depending on shooting conditions.

*3. 4K (QFHD 3840 x 2160) 120p recording results in a slightly narrower angle of view.

*4. Compared to the RX10 IV.

*5. CIPA standard. When shooting stills using the LCD monitor. Up to approximately 570 shots when using the viewfinder.

*6. The intended subject may not be recognized in some situations. Manually selecting the intended subject in [Recognition Target] may resolve the issue.

*7. Actual performance varies based on settings, environmental conditions, storage, and usage.

Battery capacity degrades over time as they age. Sony does not guarantee the life span of the battery.

*8. Post-production editing and S&Q mode recording are required. Audio recording is not available in S&Q mode.

*9. Available in movie mode only. Cropping from a 4K-resolution image area results in a narrower angle of view.

*10. LUT (Look Up Table): A file containing preset contrast and color information. Supported file formats are 17-point or 33-point CUBE files (.cube).

*11. 35mm equivalent, with a 50 mm lens focused at infinity and diopter set to -1 m⁻¹.

*12. The camera features a dust and moisture resistant design but is not guaranteed to be 100% dust and moisture proof.

*13. Supported frequency bands vary by country and region.

*14. Download app at Google Play and the App Store. Network services, content, and operating system and software subject to terms and conditions and may be changed, interrupted or discontinued at any time and may require fees, registration and credit card information.

About Sony Corporation

Sony Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of Sony Group Corporation and is responsible for the Entertainment, Technology & Services (ET&S) business in the Sony Group. With the vision to “continue to deliver Kando and Anshin* to people and society across the world through the pursuit of technology and new challenges,” Sony Corporation supports the Sony Group with technology to create the entertainment of the future together with creators. For more information, visit: www.sony.net

* Both Japanese words, Kando means emotion and Anshin has various meanings such as peace of mind, reassurance, reliability and trust.

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SOURCE Sony Electronics, Inc.