Sony Electronics Introduces Its First Fisheye Zoom G Lens

Compact, lightweight SEL814G Full-frame lens delivers fisheye perspectives from circular to diagonal with high resolution across the zoom range

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Sony Electronics introduces the SEL814G, the company’s first fisheye zoom G Lens™ for full-frame Alpha™ E-mount cameras.

The 8 mm to 14 mm zoom range covers circular fisheye at 8 mm through diagonal fisheye at 14 mm, with a constant aperture of f/3.5. Built for landscapes, architecture, sports, and video production, the lens pairs a compact, lightweight body with G Lens resolution, fast and precise autofocus, and refined operability for stills and movies. In a dual-lens configuration with the VENICE Extension System Mini1 it also supports spatial content production.

The SEL814G brings new creative fisheye perspectives to Sony’s E-mount lineup for photographers, cinematographers, and content creators.

“Our first fisheye zoom runs circular through diagonal across 8 to 14 millimeters, so you can find your perspective standing right in front of the subject. We held it to G Lens resolution through the whole range, to provide an exciting, high-quality creative tool. And at 314 grams, you can carry it all day,” said Yang Cheng, Vice President of Imaging Solutions, Sony Electronics.

Availability and Price

Product Name Model Availability Price Full-frame E-mount lens for Alpha

cameras SEL814G October 2026 MSRP of USD

$1,599.99, CAD

$1,999.99

Pre-orders for the SEL814G begin at 7 AM PST/10 AM EST on Sept. 8, 2026.

For more information, please visit: https://youtu.be/VGlc13dv7qI

Key Features of the SEL814G

Fisheye zoom coverage from circular to diagonal fisheye

The 8 mm to 14 mm range delivers a broad set of fisheye perspectives in one compact lens. At 8 mm it shoots circular fisheye with a 180-degree angle of view projected as a circular image on a full-frame sensor. At 14 mm it shoots diagonal fisheye across the full frame with an 180-degree diagonal angle of view. You can match the angle of view and composition to the subject and creative intent, across landscapes, architecture, sports, and video production.

High-resolution G Lens performance across the zoom range

An optical design with ED (Extra-low Dispersion) glass and aspherical elements suppresses chromatic and other aberrations across the image area, holding high resolution throughout the zoom range. A minimum focusing distance of 0.15 m and maximum magnification of 0.22x at the telephoto end enable dramatic close-up fisheye perspectives for stills and movies.

Compact, lightweight design for high mobility and spatial content production

The lens measures approximately 63.1 mm in maximum diameter and 82.8 mm in length and weighs approximately 314 g, giving it mobility for handheld, gimbal, and rig-based shooting. An inner zoom mechanism minimizes shifts in the center of gravity while zooming. Using two sets of the VENICE Extension System Mini and this lens, side by side, positions the optical axes approximately 64 mm apart, close to the average interpupillary distance of human eyes supporting spatial content production, including Virtual Reality (VR), with a natural sense of depth and distance.

Autofocus performance and operability for stills and movies

The lens delivers fast, precise autofocus and Linear Response manual focus while suppressing focus breathing with quiet operation for movie production. Controls include a focus mode switch, zoom lock switch, and an aperture ring with switchable click stops. A dust- and moisture-resistant design2 and a fluorine coating on the front element support use in outdoor environments.

For main specifications and additional product details, please visit the product website: https://electronics.sony.com/imaging/lenses/all-e-mount/p/sel814g

Showcase Information

The SEL814G will be exhibited at the Sony booth at IBC 2026 in Amsterdam, Netherlands, beginning Friday, Sept. 11, local time.

“Sony,” “Alpha,” “G Lens,” and all associated logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of Sony Group Corporation or its affiliates. All other trademarks are trademarks of their respective owners.

Images included in this release may be removed without prior notice due to rights or other considerations.

About Sony Electronics Inc.

Sony Electronics is a subsidiary of Sony Corporation of America and an affiliate of Sony Group Corporation, one of the most comprehensive entertainment companies in the world, with a portfolio that encompasses electronics, music, motion pictures, mobile, gaming, robotics and financial services. Headquartered in San Diego, California, Sony Electronics is a leader in electronics for the consumer and professional markets. Operations include research and development, engineering, sales, marketing, distribution and customer service. Sony Electronics creates products that innovate and inspire generations, such as the award-winning Alpha Interchangeable Lens Cameras and revolutionary high-resolution audio products.

1 VENICE Extension System Mini sold separately.

2 Not guaranteed to be 100% dust and moisture proof.

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SOURCE Sony Electronics, Inc.