Sony Electronics Announces XYN Motion Studio App that Accelerates Creative Use of Motion Data

Making full-fledged motion production accessible with improved accuracy, motion “tweening,” and auto-tagging functions

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Sony Electronics Inc. (“Sony”) announced the launch of “XYN Motion Studio*1,” as the first product under Sony’s new brand “XYN™*2(/zin/),” which integrates software and hardware solutions for spatial content creation. XYN Motion Studio is a PC application which supports connections with 12 “mocopi®” sensors and utilizes Sony’s proprietary algorithms for automatic motion interpolation and auto-tagging functions, that enhances and streamlines the creative use of motion data.

The mobile motion capture system “mocopi” launched in 2023, uses Sony’s unique algorithms to achieve high-precision motion measurement with only six small and lightweight sensors connected to a smartphone app1. “mocopi” has been utilized not only by VTubers and Virtual Reality (VR) social platform users but also by creators in game, film, and animation production. The new XYN Motion Studio builds on the advantages of “mocopi,” such as studio- or suits-free motion capture, enhancing precision through connections with 12 sensors via dedicated sensor data receivers for direct connection with a PC (professional mode)*3. The application also adds new functions such as editing of motion data, making motion capture more accessible to a wider range of creators in various genres, who have previously faced high costs and equipment hurdles.

With the launch of XYN Motion Studio, Sony also offers bands for attaching additional sensors to both arms, thighs, and hands (or feet). Additionally, the existing “mocopi” PC application*4 will be updated to support direct connections between 12 “mocopi” sensors and a PC via the new receiver.

In addition to enhanced precision by professional mode, XYN Motion Studio also takes advantage of the proprietary algorithms used in “mocopi” to enable new features such as motion data editing, automatic motion interpolation that generates natural motion data connecting different motions, and automatic tagging of motion data uploaded to the cloud which enables text-based searching.

Sony aims to liberate creators in the spatial content production field to eliminate any hurdles of time constraints and location through technology.

Main Features

1. Easy and precise motion capture with professional mode (connection with 12 sensors)

Users can acquire more precise motion data by wearing 12 “mocopi” sensors to both arms, thighs, and hands (or feet) in addition to head, hip, ankles and wrists, which are directly connected to a PC with the XYN Motion Studio app installed, via the sensor data receivers*5.

The app also uses raw data from the sensors to improve grounding of the avatars’ feet, while the new ‘camera blending’ feature further enhances data accuracy by combining footage from a camera connected to the PC with data from the sensors.

2. Motion data editing made simple and efficient with automated features

XYN Motion Studio allows users to edit motion data recorded within the app, or other data in compatible formats. The app also features automatic motion interpolation (“tweening”) that smoothly connects two or more motions by generating natural and realistic motion data between them.

Furthermore, edited motion data can be used with various industry-standard digital content creation tools*6, enabling creators to integrate the tool flexibly into their own workflows.

3. Cloud and automatic tagging features*7 accelerate the utilization of motion data

By uploading motion data to the cloud, users can not only store their data for their convenience, but also have the app automatically analyze and tag motion data using proprietary algorithms, which enables text-based search. Frequently used motion data is also provided as presets within the app, enhancing the convenience of motion data editing and utilization.

Pricing and availability

XYN Motion Studio app will be available for Windows PCs. The app can be downloaded from Microsoft Store, starting end of March 2025. The use of the app requires Microsoft accounts.

The Sensor data receiver for “mocopi” and Sensor bands for “mocopi” will be available exclusively at www.electronics.sony.com.

Specifications/Resources

Full specifications are available at https://xyn.sony.net/en/products/xyn_motion_studio

“SONY” “Sony” and “mocopi” are trademarks or registered trademarks of Sony Group Corporation or its affiliates. Other product names, service names, logos and/or company names used in this Press Release are trademarks, registered trademarks or copyrighted properties of their respective owners.

About Sony Electronics Inc.

*1. XYN Motion Studio runs on Windows PCs.

*2. For the press release on “XYN” please see https://www.sony.net/corporate/information/news/202501/25-001E/

*3. Mobile motion capture system “mocopi” includes 6 sensors. Using professional mode requires 2 sets of “mocopi.”

*4. For details about the “mocopi” PC application please see

https://www.sony.net/Products/mocopi-dev/en/documents/mocopiPC/HowTo_mocopiPC.html

*5. The Sensor data receiver for “mocopi” supports connection with 6 “mocopi” sensors per device. 2 “mocopi” data receivers are requires to pair 12 “mocopi” sensors with the XYN Motion Studio app or the “mocopi” PC application.

*6. XYN Motion Studio supports BVH and FBX formats.

*7 XYN Motion Studio requires Microsoft account.

*The screen images shown are for illustration purposes only and may not be an exact representation of the final product.

1 Download app at Google Play and the App Store. Network services, content, and operating system and software subject to terms and conditions and may be changed, interrupted or discontinued at any time and may require fees, registration and credit card information. Use of third party services or apps may require registration and/or acceptance of a license agreement, privacy policy and other terms and conditions. Sony bears no responsibility for third party websites, services and apps. Features and specifications are subject to change without prior notice.

