Sony Announces FX3 Full-Frame Cinema Camera, with YouTube Review from B&H

NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — B&H is excited to announce the Sony FX3 Cinema Camera; an especially compact full-frame camera that mixes Cinema Line capabilities with the portability and versatility of an Alpha camera. Straddling these two lines from Sony, the FX3 features a familiar set of recording capabilities but sports an all-new body design that emphasizes solo, handheld shooting in a minimalist manner.

Sony FX3 Full-Frame Cinema Camera

Key Features

10.2MP Full-Frame CMOS Exmor R Sensor

UHD 4K up to 120 | 1080p up to 240

up to 120 | 1080p up to 240 Compact Form for Cage-Free Operation

10-Bit 4:2:2 XAVC S-I,16-Bit Raw Output

S-Cinetone/S-Log3/HLG, 15+ Stops DR

Detachable 2 x XLR/TRS Adapter Handle

Phase Detection AF/Face Tracking/Eye AF

80 to 409,600 Expanded ISO Range

Dual CFexpress Type A/SDXC Card Slots

Sony FX3 Cinema Camera is an especially compact full-frame camera that mixes Cinema Line capabilities in a compact size.

Revolving around a full-frame 12.1MP Exmor R BSI CMOS sensor and BIONZ XR processor, the FX3 supports UHD 4K recording up to 120p and Full HD up to 240p, with internal recording possible at 10-bit 4:2:2 sampling. The sensor and processor afford an impressive 15+ stop dynamic range, wide ISO 80-409600 sensitivity range, and feature quick write speeds to help greatly reduce rolling shutter. Recording externally, 16-bit raw output is possible, too, via the full-size HDMI port.

Complementing the recording assets, the FX3 includes an S-Cinetone profile for smooth and distinct color handling that matches other cameras from the Cinema Line, including the VENICE, FX9, and FX6. S-Log3/2 gammas are supported, too, along with 10-bit HLG for direct HDR productions. The sensor’s design also features an advanced Fast Hybrid AF system, which benefits run-and-gun filmmakers with intelligent and quick focusing performance and advanced detection and tracking capabilities.

What makes the Sony FX3 so unique within the Cinema Line is its especially compact profile, which measures approximately 5 x 3 x 3″, making it similarly sized to a7-series mirrorless camera bodies. The sleek profile still manages to contain an internal fan to promote longer, uninterrupted recording times and it also sports a large right-hand grip for handheld use and a flip-out 3.0″ touchscreen LCD for onboard monitoring. The rectangular body design is also positioned as being “cage-free,” meaning it includes five ¼”-20 threaded mounts around the body to facilitate direct accessory attachment. A removable top handle is included, as well, which helps with low-angle shooting and features dual XLR ports for improved audio recording. Further contributing to handheld shooting, too, the FX3 has 5-axis mechanical image stabilization and a unique Active mode that’s perfect for steadying shots made while walking.

Learn more about the Sony FX3 Cinema Camera at B&H Explora

Sony FX3 | Hands-on Review at YouTube

