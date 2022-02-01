Sony Announces FE 16-35mm F2.8 GM II Lens, YouTube First Look Video at B&H

Sony introduced the second-generation FE 16-35mm f/2.8 GM II is a lighter, smaller, and sharper ultra-wide zoom lens.









A second-generation update to a popular lens, the FE 16-35mm f/2.8 GM II Lens is a lighter, smaller, and sharper ultra-wide zoom. Weighing 20% less and measuring 10% smaller than its predecessor, this G Master zoom also features an all-new optical design that offers greater sharpness at the corners, better controlled aberrations, and improved close-up performance for working with nearby subjects. The zoom also sports a faster, more robust AF motor, new de-clickable aperture ring, and a weather-resistant design.

Sony FE 16-35mm f/2.8 GM II Lens

Key Features

Full Frame | f/2.8 to f/22

Fast Wide-Angle Zoom

20% Lighter, 10% Smaller than Previous

Four XD Linear AF Motors, Floating Focus

Aperture De-Click and Lock Switches

Zoom Smoothness Switch

XA and Super ED Elements

Fluorine Coating

Dust and Moisture-Resistant Construction

Bringing more exciting news to the ever-growing arsenal of compact photo and video gear is Sony’s improved FE 16-35mm f/2.8 GM II lens. Users who are familiar with the original model will promptly notice and experience the enhancements that this successor introduces. First and foremost, Sony has managed to make this lens even smaller and lighter―at 20% lighter and 10% smaller, this lens would be an excellent addition to anyone short on luggage space. What makes it even more remarkable is that, despite a substantial reduction in size, its optical performance has undergone a notable overhaul, as well. Optically, you can expect to see improvements in these four areas:

1. Corner-to-corner resolution at the 16mm and 35mm ends has been greatly improved; you can expect to see increased sharpness and clarity.

2. Chromatic aberration is significantly suppressed; one Super Extra-low dispersion (ED) and two ED glass elements compensate for any unwanted aberrations while maintaining image detail.

3. Flares and ghosting are also greatly negated. Thanks to this, the supplied petal lens hood is now shorter, reducing the minimal profile of this lens.

4. Close-up performance has been boosted, as well, with closer minimum focusing distances. While the minimum focus distance on the original 16-35mm GM was 11.1 inches, users of the second-generation 16-35mm will have a minimum focus distance of 8.6 inches.

On top of all of that, four extreme dynamic linear motors are deployed alongside a floating internal focus system, creating faster autofocus speeds than the original, which was already pretty fast. There are some other nifty features that were pleasant additions, such as an aperture ring with a toggle for clicks, which is perfect for video users who prefer to adjust for exposure on the fly via aperture; two customizable buttons; an iris lock switch; and a fluorine front element coating to repel water, oil, and other contaminants.

