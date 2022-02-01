Somfy North America Announces Apple Home Certification for Zigbee® 3.0 Products

The Company launches support for Apple Home via the TaHoma® switch and all supported Zigbee motors

The certification expands Somfy’s smart shading ecosystem with an easy and secure way to control supported products through Apple

The integration is made available for Somfy’s TaHoma switch users to enable accessible and intuitive smart shading control

DAYTON, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Somfy, the world’s largest manufacturer of motors for interior window coverings and exterior solar protections, announces its integration and certification with Apple Home. This certification will create a seamless integration with Apple Home for all supported Zigbee motors powering interior window applications, and the TaHoma® switch.





Zigbee 3.0 technology is an interoperable, globally adopted and secure IoT solution used to connect smart home devices to a consistent network and create a seamless ecosystem of products that work simultaneously. Through the control of TaHoma switch, the new certification with Apple Home provides an easy, secure way to control Somfy powered motorized window coverings using Zigbee motors via the Apple Home app and Siri on the iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, HomePod, or Mac.

“At Somfy, we remain committed to delivering the best possible homeowner experience through innovative solutions. This certification is an exciting step forward for the organization in expanding its global reach which will enable Somfy to continue to deliver a quality, interconnected and enjoyable user experience,” said David Parrett, Vice President of Marketing at Somfy North America.

The Apple Home controls will include the ability for precise adjustment of Somfy shades, with automation that can make management completely hands-free. Somfy now offers direct integration into five major smart home control ecosystems, including Apple Home, Amazon Alexa, Google Home, Samsung SmartThings, and IFTTT.

A complete range of diverse smart home functionalities from Somfy also continues to be made possible by the TaHoma app, available for all major devices. The app enables end users to control their smart home shading products through a user-friendly and intuitive interface that connects easily and enables shade movement via voice command. The customizable interface simplifies controls and allows users to add devices, scenes or rooms catered to their preferences while also offering planned controls based on scheduled actions.

Parrett added, “This solution and Somfy’s full line of Zigbee 3.0 products create a smart shading ecosystem that offers ease and comfort to all, from manufacturers on the production floor to the installer and the end user. Our focus remains on producing solutions that bring ease and comfort to all users through solutions such as Apple Home and Somfy’s TaHoma app wherein users can easily set up, configure and access their smart shading from anywhere.”

For more information on Somfy’s Apple Home certification, please visit https://www.somfypro.com/solutions/technology-integration/zigbee.

About Somfy Systems Inc.

Somfy has been improving everyday life for more than 270 million people by designing and manufacturing intelligent motorization solutions for interior window coverings and exterior solar protections. Somfy innovates to automate and connect shades, blinds, draperies, awnings, rolling shutters, exterior screens & pergolas for commercial and residential buildings in 58 countries across the globe. With 200+ million motors produced over the last half-century, Somfy is committed to creating reliable and sustainable solutions that promote the best way of living and well-being for all. For more information, visit http://www.somfysystems.com.

