Soliddd Introduces its SolidddVision Smartglasses Technology at CES 2025

Patented virtual reality smartglasses are the first true vision correction for people living with vision loss due to macular degeneration

LAS VEGAS and NEW YORK, Jan. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — SolidddVision™ smartglasses, the first true vision correction for people living with vision loss due to macular degeneration, make their CES 2025 debut in Venetian Expo, Eureka Park booth #62037.

“Soliddd has invented the first true vision correction for macular degeneration.”

The smartglasses technology was developed by Soliddd Corp., a New York City-based optical and vision technology company focused on restoring and improving sight for the millions of consumers worldwide with macular degeneration and other low vision disorders.

Soliddd’s scientifically formulated and user-tested virtual reality smartglasses are lightweight and feel like normal eyeglasses. SolidddVision provides the first true vision correction—and, indeed, sight restoration—for those living with vision loss due to macular degeneration.

The smartglasses use Soliddd’s unique and proprietary lens arrays, which resemble a fly’s eye, to project multiple separate images to the areas of the retina that are not damaged. This allows the brain to naturally construct stereopsis (the making of a 3D image in the brain) and a single full-field image with good acuity that feels like normal, in-focus sight.

At CES, Soliddd is featuring the beta headset version of its technology. The images here show the design for the actual consumer product to be introduced following rigorous patient testing and marketplace introduction in 2025. SolidddVision requires no FDA approval.

Cutting Edge Technology and Global Patents

Soliddd’s invention is over a decade in the making, leveraging its extensive know-how in 3D technology, portfolio of 15 U.S. and additional foreign patents (plus more pending) and proprietary optics and software including computer vision AI technology.

SolidddVision smartglasses use unique optics and software to beam many separate, in-focus views in a parallel-ray light field to all areas of the retina. The brain’s visual cortex automatically constructs a single, stereo, full-field image with good acuity from the multiple inputs to each eye. Even if some areas of the wearer’s visual field is blocked or unfocused, the redundant visual information received in other areas of the retina combines, resulting in the wearer seeing a full-field, well-focused and bright image.

“Soliddd has invented the first true vision correction for macular degeneration. We can provide sight in areas of the visual field where patients otherwise see nothing,” said Neal Weinstock, CEO and founder, Soliddd. “SolidddVision smartglasses are lightweight and easily integrated into daily life. Our team is mission-driven to help restore and improve sight to the millions of consumers worldwide with vision loss caused by macular degeneration.”

The SolidddVision smartglasses breakthrough has been supported by physicians and scientists including numerous board certified ophthalmologists, retinologists and optometrists.

“I was able to observe numerous demonstrations of SolidddVision with patients affected by numerous ocular disease conditions including age-related macular degeneration, glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy and stroke,” said Georgia K. Crozier OD, MS and Director of the Moore Eye Institute Vision Rehabilitation Center in Pennsylvania. “These patients responded positively to the improved visual acuity and all believed it would help them in their daily activities. The enhancement of their reading vision and the ease of use was remarkable. This technology will be groundbreaking.”

Scientists at New York’s Lighthouse Guild reviewed the data from a 30-person clinical study conducted by Soliddd on people with macular diseases. They found the results extremely encouraging for SolidddVision technology, showing an improvement in reading ability of many participants by 50 percent or more.

“My eyesight is so bad that I’m unable to do something as simple as read,” said Judy Scheck, one of the SolidddVision alpha testers from the Chicago area. “I’m nearly blind, but when I looked through the Soliddd device, I could clearly see a picture of Taylor Swift and, best of all, read some text. This is truly a life changing invention for me and others like me.”

Another alpha tester, Megan Lisenby, who lives in Ft. Wayne, Indiana, shared these comments.

“Since the age of 19, I’ve lived with a black, empty smudge in the center of my vision with central cone dystrophy. When I tried the SolidddVision technology, for the first time in almost 30 years, that smudge disappeared and was replaced by any actual image. This opened my mind to all the possibilities of this technology to change a life. Simple human experiences most people take for granted could become extraordinary for me. Instead of only being present at my daughter’s drama performance, I could actually see her. To enjoy a cup of coffee with a friend and see her face as we talk. To watch my son’s excitement as he tells me about his day. To actually see facial expressions and emotions and not have to guess. This would be priceless to me.”

SolidddVision smartglasses address the low-vision-aid market consisting of over 20 million Americans, and about 200 million people worldwide—and projected to grow—who live with distorted and even severe vision loss due to macular degeneration.

The company has earned numerous awards including the MassChallenge Alumni 1st Place 2024; HITLAB Breakthrough Challenge, December 2023; Unicorn Cup, World 1st Place 2023; and Digital Hub Health Foundation, HLTH 2024. Going into CES 2025, Soliddd earned a Consumer Technology Association Eureka Park Accessibility Award and a Techlicious Editor’s Choice CES 2025 winner as one of the most innovative and impactful products and technologies that stand out from the crowd.

About Soliddd

Soliddd is an optical and vision technology company whose mission is to restore sight for people living with low vision disorders. Its first consumer product, SolidddVision™ smartglasses, currently in beta stage, uses multi-patented, parallel-ray light field optics and software to correct the eyesight of people living with macular degeneration. The company hopes to use its technology to continue to develop vision-improving devices and innovations for other health conditions in the future. The company has won several awards for its technology to date including the 2024 Mass Challenge Alumni Award, Columbia University’s HITLAB Breakthrough Challenge and the 2023 Unicorn Cup, and is a member of AARP’s AgeTech Collaborative.

