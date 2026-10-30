Solera National Bancorp Announces Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Q3 2026 pre-tax, pre-provision, and pre-treasury income was $7.6 million.

Net income loss of ($8.9) million ($2.07) per share.

Solera National Bancorp, Inc. (OTCID:SLRK) (“Company”), the holding company for Solera National Bank (“Bank”), a business-focused bank located in the Denver metropolitan area, today reported financial results for the three months ended September 30, 2026. See highlights below.

3Q26 Financial Highlights

Pre-tax pre-provision pre-treasury income of $7.6 million, a $2.1 million or 38% increase from Q3 2025.

Total interest income of $22.2 million, a $5.0 million increase, or a 34% increase from Q3 2025.

Total net interest income of $12.4 million, a $2.2 million increase or 22% from Q3 2025.

Solera has reclassified some of its treasury trading securities from ‘available-for-sale’ (held in capital AOCI) to ‘trading’ (taken directly to income) during 2026. Our core earnings have remained strong.

About Solera National Bancorp, Inc.

Solera National Bancorp, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 to organize and serve as the holding company for Solera National Bank, which opened for business in September 2007. Solera National Bank is a community bank serving the needs of emerging businesses and real estate investors. At the core of Solera National Bank is welcoming, attentive, and respectful customer service, a focus on supporting a growing and diverse economy, and a passion to serve our community through service, education, and volunteerism. For more information, please visit http://www.SoleraBank.com.

This press release contains statements that may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The statements contained in this release, which are not historical facts and that relate to future plans or projected results of Solera National Bancorp, Inc. and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Solera National Bank, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected, anticipated, or implied. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement. Readers of this release are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Contacts: Jay Hansen, CFO (303) 209-8600

FINANCIAL TABLES FOLLOW

SOLERA NATIONAL BANCORP, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

(unaudited) ($000s) 9/30/2026 6/30/2026 3/31/2026 12/31/2025 9/30/2025 ASSETS Revised Revised Cash and due from banks $ 1,586 $ 1,358 $ 2,059 $ 2,280 $ 1,378 Federal funds sold 4,000 – – – 23,900 Interest-bearing deposits with banks 1,792 1,498 1,694 1,706 1,872 Investment securities, available-for-sale 524,791 586,869 624,921 650,464 324,376 FHLB and Federal Reserve Bank stocks, at cost 10,919 8,413 14,069 16,144 3,171 Traditional loans, gross 945,691 899,753 916,277 829,057 764,433 Allowance for loan and lease losses (14,491 ) (13,592 ) (13,178 ) (12,225 ) (11,218 ) Net traditional loans 931,200 886,161 903,099 816,832 753,215 Premises and equipment, net 38,133 34,347 35,227 36,469 36,911 Accrued interest receivable 11,283 15,127 11,249 12,609 8,148 OREO 998 998 998 Bank-owned life insurance 5,355 5,321 5,288 5,256 5,223 Other assets 24,371 14,047 13,162 11,094 11,032 TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,554,428 $ 1,554,139 $ 1,611,766 $ 1,552,854 $ 1,169,226 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $ 443,777 $ 439,080 $ 443,661 $ 471,977 $ 452,965 Interest-bearing demand deposits 130,210 89,791 93,520 97,338 88,048 Savings and money market deposits 260,127 150,861 127,259 134,847 121,868 Time deposits 427,689 612,089 569,484 421,479 358,976 Total deposits 1,261,803 1,291,821 1,233,924 1,125,641 1,021,857 Accrued interest payable 1,837 2,255 2,282 1,531 1,587 Short-term borrowings 158,049 98,939 223,414 278,525 – Long-term FHLB borrowings 34,000 34,000 34,000 34,000 34,000 Accounts payable and other liabilities 12,634 7,090 8,892 6,267 6,392 TOTAL LIABILITIES 1,468,323 1,434,105 1,502,512 1,445,964 1,063,836 Common stock 43 43 43 43 43 Additional paid-in capital 38,788 38,778 38,763 38,748 38,793 Retained earnings 95,373 104,283 98,188 95,461 89,549 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) gain (48,099 ) (23,070 ) (27,740 ) (27,362 ) (22,995 ) TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY 86,105 120,034 109,254 106,890 105,390 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 1,554,428 $ 1,554,139 $ 1,611,766 $ 1,552,854 $ 1,169,226

SOLERA NATIONAL BANCORP, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited)

Three Months Ended ($000s, except per share data) 9/30/2026 6/30/2026 3/31/2026 12/31/2025 9/30/2025 Interest and dividend income Revised Revised Interest and fees on traditional loans $ 15,144 $ 15,251 $ 14,473 $ 13,632 $ 12,802 Investment securities 6,878 8,282 7,215 5,515 4,275 Dividends on bank stocks 200 261 239 194 91 Other 13 17 18 28 26 Total interest income $ 22,235 $ 23,811 $ 21,945 $ 19,369 $ 17,194 Interest expense Deposits 8,158 9,008 7,631 6,867 6,463 FHLB & Fed borrowings 1,698 2,003 1,869 1,588 550 Total interest expense 9,856 11,011 9,500 8,455 7,013 Net interest income 12,379 12,800 12,445 10,914 10,181 Provision for loan and lease losses 1,901 605 1,008 1,010 6 Net interest income after

provision for loan and lease losses 10,478 12,195 11,437 9,904 10,175 Noninterest income Customer service and other fees 227 251 279 262 284 Other income 574 506 1,128 310 711 Gain on sale of securities (17,651 ) 1,633 (1,492 ) 3,297 2,986 Total noninterest income (16,850 ) 2,390 (85 ) 3,869 3,981 Noninterest expense Employee compensation and benefits 3,118 2,966 2,956 2,560 2,838 Occupancy 564 520 496 550 538 Professional fees 335 905 2,299 1,137 677 Other general and administrative 1,604 1,850 1,634 1,560 1,629 Total noninterest expense 5,621 6,241 7,385 5,807 5,682 Net Income Before Taxes $ (11,993 ) $ 8,344 $ 3,967 $ 7,966 $ 8,474 Income Tax Expense (3,083 ) 2,250 1,239 2,054 1,934 Net Income $ (8,910 ) $ 6,094 $ 2,728 $ 5,912 $ 6,540 Income Per Share $ (2.07 ) $ 1.42 $ 0.63 $ 1.37 $ 1.52 Tangible Book Value Per Share $ 20.02 $ 27.92 $ 25.41 $ 24.86 $ 24.51 WA Shares outstanding 4,299,953 4,299,953 4,299,953 4,299,953 4,299,953 Pre-Tax, Pre-Provision, Pre-Treasury Income $ 7,559 $ 7,316 $ 6,467 $ 5,679 $ 5,494 Net Interest Margin 3.43 % 3.30 % 3.54 % 3.55 % 3.70 % Cost of Funds 2.73 % 2.84 % 2.72 % 2.72 % 2.54 % Efficiency Ratio 42.65 % 46.04 % 53.31 % 50.56 % 50.84 % Return on Average Assets (2.29 )% 1.54 % 0.69 % 1.74 % 2.17 % Return on Average Equity (34.58 )% 21.26 % 10.10 % 22.28 % 26.46 % Leverage Ratio 8.6 % 9.2 % 8.5 % 8.6 % 11.0 % Asset Quality: Non-performing loans to gross loans 0.48 % 0.50 % 0.49 % 0.55 % 0.59 % Non-performing assets to total assets 0.36 % 0.36 % 0.34 % 0.29 % 0.39 % Allowance for loan losses to gross traditional loans 1.53 % 1.51 % 1.44 % 1.47 % 1.47 % * Not meaningful due to the insignificant amount of non-performing loans. Criticized loans/assets: Special mention $ 17,595 $ 12,775 $ 12,499 $ 18,986 $ 19,306 Substandard: Accruing 12,719 28,317 42,577 44,873 35,447 Substandard: Nonaccrual 21,038 12,267 4,125 4,757 8,281 Doubtful – – – – – Total criticized loans $ 51,352 $ 53,359 $ 59,201 $ 68,616 $ 63,034 Other real estate owned 998 998 998 – – Investment securities – – – – – Total criticized assets $ 52,350 $ 54,357 $ 60,199 $ 68,616 $ 63,034 Criticized assets to total assets 3.37 % 3.50 % 3.73 % 4.42 % 5.39 %

SOURCE: Solera National Bancorp, Inc.

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