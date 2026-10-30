Solera National Bancorp Announces Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results

By Staff 14 seconds ago

Q3 2026 pre-tax, pre-provision, and pre-treasury income was $7.6 million.

Net income loss of ($8.9) million ($2.07) per share.

LAKEWOOD, CO / ACCESS Newswire / October 30, 2026 / Solera National Bancorp, Inc. (OTCID:SLRK) (“Company”), the holding company for Solera National Bank (“Bank”), a business-focused bank located in the Denver metropolitan area, today reported financial results for the three months ended September 30, 2026. See highlights below.

3Q26 Financial Highlights

  • Pre-tax pre-provision pre-treasury income of $7.6 million, a $2.1 million or 38% increase from Q3 2025.
  • Total interest income of $22.2 million, a $5.0 million increase, or a 34% increase from Q3 2025.
  • Total net interest income of $12.4 million, a $2.2 million increase or 22% from Q3 2025.
  • Solera has reclassified some of its treasury trading securities from ‘available-for-sale’ (held in capital AOCI) to ‘trading’ (taken directly to income) during 2026. Our core earnings have remained strong.

About Solera National Bancorp, Inc.

Solera National Bancorp, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 to organize and serve as the holding company for Solera National Bank, which opened for business in September 2007. Solera National Bank is a community bank serving the needs of emerging businesses and real estate investors. At the core of Solera National Bank is welcoming, attentive, and respectful customer service, a focus on supporting a growing and diverse economy, and a passion to serve our community through service, education, and volunteerism. For more information, please visit http://www.SoleraBank.com.

This press release contains statements that may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The statements contained in this release, which are not historical facts and that relate to future plans or projected results of Solera National Bancorp, Inc. and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Solera National Bank, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected, anticipated, or implied. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement. Readers of this release are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Contacts: Jay Hansen, CFO (303) 209-8600

FINANCIAL TABLES FOLLOW

SOLERA NATIONAL BANCORP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

(unaudited)
($000s)
 9/30/2026 6/30/2026 3/31/2026 12/31/2025 9/30/2025
ASSETS
 Revised Revised
Cash and due from banks
 $ 1,586 $ 1,358 $ 2,059 $ 2,280 $ 1,378
Federal funds sold
 4,000 23,900
Interest-bearing deposits with banks
 1,792 1,498 1,694 1,706 1,872
Investment securities, available-for-sale
 524,791 586,869 624,921 650,464 324,376
FHLB and Federal Reserve Bank stocks, at cost
 10,919 8,413 14,069 16,144 3,171
Traditional loans, gross
 945,691 899,753 916,277 829,057 764,433
Allowance for loan and lease losses
 (14,491 ) (13,592 ) (13,178 ) (12,225 ) (11,218 )
Net traditional loans
 931,200 886,161 903,099 816,832 753,215
Premises and equipment, net
 38,133 34,347 35,227 36,469 36,911
Accrued interest receivable
 11,283 15,127 11,249 12,609 8,148
OREO
 998 998 998
Bank-owned life insurance
 5,355 5,321 5,288 5,256 5,223
Other assets
 24,371 14,047 13,162 11,094 11,032
TOTAL ASSETS
 $ 1,554,428 $ 1,554,139 $ 1,611,766 $ 1,552,854 $ 1,169,226
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
 $ 443,777 $ 439,080 $ 443,661 $ 471,977 $ 452,965
Interest-bearing demand deposits
 130,210 89,791 93,520 97,338 88,048
Savings and money market deposits
 260,127 150,861 127,259 134,847 121,868
Time deposits
 427,689 612,089 569,484 421,479 358,976
Total deposits
 1,261,803 1,291,821 1,233,924 1,125,641 1,021,857
Accrued interest payable
 1,837 2,255 2,282 1,531 1,587
Short-term borrowings
 158,049 98,939 223,414 278,525
Long-term FHLB borrowings
 34,000 34,000 34,000 34,000 34,000
Accounts payable and other liabilities
 12,634 7,090 8,892 6,267 6,392
TOTAL LIABILITIES
 1,468,323 1,434,105 1,502,512 1,445,964 1,063,836
Common stock
 43 43 43 43 43
Additional paid-in capital
 38,788 38,778 38,763 38,748 38,793
Retained earnings
 95,373 104,283 98,188 95,461 89,549
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) gain
 (48,099 ) (23,070 ) (27,740 ) (27,362 ) (22,995 )
TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
 86,105 120,034 109,254 106,890 105,390
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
 $ 1,554,428 $ 1,554,139 $ 1,611,766 $ 1,552,854 $ 1,169,226

SOLERA NATIONAL BANCORP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited)

Three Months Ended
($000s, except per share data)
 9/30/2026 6/30/2026 3/31/2026 12/31/2025 9/30/2025
Interest and dividend income
 Revised Revised
Interest and fees on traditional loans
 $ 15,144 $ 15,251 $ 14,473 $ 13,632 $ 12,802
Investment securities
 6,878 8,282 7,215 5,515 4,275
Dividends on bank stocks
 200 261 239 194 91
Other
 13 17 18 28 26
Total interest income
 $ 22,235 $ 23,811 $ 21,945 $ 19,369 $ 17,194
Interest expense
Deposits
 8,158 9,008 7,631 6,867 6,463
FHLB & Fed borrowings
 1,698 2,003 1,869 1,588 550
Total interest expense
 9,856 11,011 9,500 8,455 7,013
Net interest income
 12,379 12,800 12,445 10,914 10,181
Provision for loan and lease losses
 1,901 605 1,008 1,010 6
Net interest income after
provision for loan and lease losses
 10,478 12,195 11,437 9,904 10,175
Noninterest income
Customer service and other fees
 227 251 279 262 284
Other income
 574 506 1,128 310 711
Gain on sale of securities
 (17,651 ) 1,633 (1,492 ) 3,297 2,986
Total noninterest income
 (16,850 ) 2,390 (85 ) 3,869 3,981
Noninterest expense
Employee compensation and benefits
 3,118 2,966 2,956 2,560 2,838
Occupancy
 564 520 496 550 538
Professional fees
 335 905 2,299 1,137 677
Other general and administrative
 1,604 1,850 1,634 1,560 1,629
Total noninterest expense
 5,621 6,241 7,385 5,807 5,682
Net Income Before Taxes
 $ (11,993 ) $ 8,344 $ 3,967 $ 7,966 $ 8,474
Income Tax Expense
 (3,083 ) 2,250 1,239 2,054 1,934
Net Income
 $ (8,910 ) $ 6,094 $ 2,728 $ 5,912 $ 6,540
Income Per Share
 $ (2.07 ) $ 1.42 $ 0.63 $ 1.37 $ 1.52
Tangible Book Value Per Share
 $ 20.02 $ 27.92 $ 25.41 $ 24.86 $ 24.51
WA Shares outstanding
 4,299,953 4,299,953 4,299,953 4,299,953 4,299,953
Pre-Tax, Pre-Provision, Pre-Treasury Income
 $ 7,559 $ 7,316 $ 6,467 $ 5,679 $ 5,494
Net Interest Margin
 3.43 % 3.30 % 3.54 % 3.55 % 3.70 %
Cost of Funds
 2.73 % 2.84 % 2.72 % 2.72 % 2.54 %
Efficiency Ratio
 42.65 % 46.04 % 53.31 % 50.56 % 50.84 %
Return on Average Assets
 (2.29 )% 1.54 % 0.69 % 1.74 % 2.17 %
Return on Average Equity
 (34.58 )% 21.26 % 10.10 % 22.28 % 26.46 %
Leverage Ratio
 8.6 % 9.2 % 8.5 % 8.6 % 11.0 %
Asset Quality:
Non-performing loans to gross loans
 0.48 % 0.50 % 0.49 % 0.55 % 0.59 %
Non-performing assets to total assets
 0.36 % 0.36 % 0.34 % 0.29 % 0.39 %
Allowance for loan losses to gross traditional loans
 1.53 % 1.51 % 1.44 % 1.47 % 1.47 %
* Not meaningful due to the insignificant amount of non-performing loans.
Criticized loans/assets:
Special mention
 $ 17,595 $ 12,775 $ 12,499 $ 18,986 $ 19,306
Substandard: Accruing
 12,719 28,317 42,577 44,873 35,447
Substandard: Nonaccrual
 21,038 12,267 4,125 4,757 8,281
Doubtful
Total criticized loans
 $ 51,352 $ 53,359 $ 59,201 $ 68,616 $ 63,034
Other real estate owned
 998 998 998
Investment securities
Total criticized assets
 $ 52,350 $ 54,357 $ 60,199 $ 68,616 $ 63,034
Criticized assets to total assets
 3.37 % 3.50 % 3.73 % 4.42 % 5.39 %

SOURCE: Solera National Bancorp, Inc.

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