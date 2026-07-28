Solera National Bancorp Announces Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Q2 2026 pre-tax and pre-provision income of $9.7 million.

Net income of $6.6 million ($1.54 per share).

Solera National Bancorp, Inc. (OTCID:SLRK) (“Company”), the holding company for Solera National Bank (“Bank”), a business-focused bank located in the Denver metropolitan area, today reported financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2026. See highlights below.

2Q26 Financial Highlights

Pre-tax pre-provision pre-legal income of $10.3 million, a $1.6 million or 18% increase from Q2 2025.

Total interest income of $23.8 million, a $6.0 million increase, or a 34% increase from Q2 2025.

Tangible book value per share was $27.91/share, a $6.44, or 30%, increase from Q2 2025.

Return on assets was 1.68%.

Return on equity was 23.14%.

Efficiency ratio was 46.04%.

About Solera National Bancorp, Inc.

Solera National Bancorp, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 to organize and serve as the holding company for Solera National Bank, which opened for business in September 2007. Solera National Bank is a community bank serving the needs of emerging businesses and real estate investors. At the core of Solera National Bank is welcoming, attentive, and respectful customer service, a focus on supporting a growing and diverse economy, and a passion to serve our community through service, education, and volunteerism. For more information, please visit http://www.SoleraBank.com.

This press release contains statements that may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The statements contained in this release, which are not historical facts and that relate to future plans or projected results of Solera National Bancorp, Inc. and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Solera National Bank, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected, anticipated, or implied. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement. Readers of this release are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Contacts: Jay Hansen, CFO (303) 209-8600

FINANCIAL TABLES FOLLOW

SOLERA NATIONAL BANCORP, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

(unaudited)

($000s) 6/301/2026 3/31/2026 12/31/2025 9/30/2025 6/30/2025 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 1,357 $ 2,059 $ 2,280 $ 1,378 $ 1,969 Federal funds sold – – – 23,900 – Interest-bearing deposits with banks 1,498 1,694 1,706 1,872 2,963 Investment securities, available-for-sale 586,869 624,921 650,464 324,376 422,112 FHLB and Federal Reserve Bank stocks, at cost 8,413 14,069 16,144 3,171 5,004 Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans, gross – – – – – Traditional loans, gross 899,753 916,277 829,057 764,433 754,518 Allowance for loan and lease losses (13,592 ) (13,178 ) (12,225 ) (11,218 ) (11,219 ) Net traditional loans 886,161 903,099 816,832 753,215 743,299 Premises and equipment, net 34,348 35,228 36,469 36,911 35,128 Accrued interest receivable 15,127 11,249 12,609 8,148 10,244 OREO 998 998 Bank-owned life insurance 5,321 5,288 5,256 5,223 5,190 Other assets 14,047 13,162 11,094 11,032 13,433 TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,554,139 $ 1,611,767 $ 1,552,854 $ 1,169,226 $ 1,239,342 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $ 439,080 $ 443,661 $ 471,977 $ 452,965 $ 463,861 Interest-bearing demand deposits 89,791 93,520 97,338 88,048 65,761 Savings and money market deposits 150,861 127,259 134,847 121,868 138,964 Time deposits 612,089 569,484 421,479 358,976 436,547 Total deposits 1,291,821 1,233,924 1,125,641 1,021,857 1,105,133 Accrued interest payable 2,255 2,282 1,531 1,587 2,528 Short-term borrowings 98,939 223,414 278,525 – – Long-term FHLB borrowings 34,000 34,000 34,000 34,000 34,000 Accounts payable and other liabilities 7,094 8,896 6,267 6,392 5,336 TOTAL LIABILITIES 1,434,109 1,502,516 1,445,964 1,063,836 1,146,997 Common stock 43 43 43 43 43 Additional paid-in capital 38,778 38,763 38,748 38,793 38,778 Retained earnings 108,773 102,143 95,461 89,549 83,008 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) gain (27,565 ) (31,698 ) (27,362 ) (22,995 ) (29,484 ) TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY 120,029 109,251 106,890 105,390 92,345 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 1,554,138 $ 1,611,767 $ 1,552,854 $ 1,169,226 $ 1,239,342

SOLERA NATIONAL BANCORP, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited)

Three Months Ended

($000s, except per share data) 6/301/2026 3/31/2026 12/31/2025 9/30/2025 6/30/2025 Interest and dividend income Interest and fees on traditional loans $ 15,251 $ 14,473 $ 13,632 $ 12,802 $ 12,791 Investment securities 8,282 7,215 5,515 4,275 4,831 Dividends on bank stocks 261 239 194 91 180 Other 17 18 28 26 21 Total interest income $ 23,811 $ 21,945 $ 19,369 $ 17,194 $ 17,823 Interest expense Deposits 9,008 7,631 6,867 6,463 6,235 FHLB & Fed borrowings 2,003 1,869 1,588 550 1,410 Total interest expense 11,011 9,500 8,455 7,013 7,645 Net interest income 12,800 12,445 10,914 10,181 10,178 Provision for loan and lease losses 605 1,008 1,010 6 310 Net interest income after

provision for loan and lease losses 12,195 11,437 9,904 10,175 9,868 Noninterest income Customer service and other fees 251 279 262 284 291 Other income 506 1,128 310 711 677 Gain on sale of securities 2,351 3,803 3,297 2,986 2,709 Total noninterest income 3,108 5,210 3,869 3,981 3,677 Noninterest expense Employee compensation and benefits 2,966 2,956 2,560 2,838 2,827 Occupancy 520 496 550 538 553 Professional fees 905 2,299 1,137 677 330 Other general and administrative 1,850 1,634 1,560 1,629 1,593 Total noninterest expense 6,241 7,385 5,807 5,682 5,303 Net Income Before Taxes $ 9,062 $ 9,262 $ 7,966 $ 8,474 $ 8,242 Income Tax Expense 2,431 2,580 2,054 1,934 2,309 Net Income $ 6,631 $ 6,682 $ 5,912 $ 6,540 $ 5,933 Income Per Share $ 1.54 $ 1.55 $ 1.37 $ 1.52 $ 1.38 Tangible Book Value Per Share $ 27.91 $ 25.41 $ 24.86 $ 24.51 $ 21.48 WA Shares outstanding 4,299,953 4,299,953 4,299,953 4,299,953 4,299,953 Pre-Tax Pre-Provision Income $ 9,667 $ 10,270 $ 8,976 $ 8,480 $ 8,552 Net Interest Margin 3.30 % 3.54 % 3.55 % 3.70 % 3.56 % Cost of Funds 2.84 % 2.72 % 2.72 % 2.54 % 2.66 % Efficiency Ratio 46.04 % 53.31 % 50.56 % 50.84 % 47.58 % Return on Average Assets 1.68 % 1.69 % 1.74 % 2.17 % 2.02 % Return on Average Equity 23.14 % 24.73 % 22.28 % 26.46 % 25.92 % Leverage Ratio 9.5 % 8.7 % 8.6 % 11.0 % 9.8 % Asset Quality: Non-performing loans to gross loans 0.50 % 0.49 % 0.55 % 0.59 % 0.60 % Non-performing assets to total assets 0.36 % 0.34 % 0.29 % 0.39 % 0.37 % Allowance for loan losses to gross traditional loans 1.51 % 1.44 % 1.47 % 1.47 % 1.49 % * Not meaningful due to the insignificant amount of non-performing loans. Criticized loans/assets: Special mention $ 12,775 $ 12,499 $ 18,986 $ 19,306 $ 2,842 Substandard: Accruing 45,787 42,577 44,873 35,447 39,971 Substandard: Nonaccrual 12,267 4,125 4,757 8,281 4,526 Doubtful – – – – – Total criticized loans $ 70,829 $ 59,201 $ 68,616 $ 63,034 $ 47,339 Other real estate owned 998 998 – – – Investment securities – – – – – Total criticized assets $ 71,827 $ 60,199 $ 68,616 $ 63,034 $ 47,339 Criticized assets to total assets 4.62 % 3.73 % 4.42 % 5.39 % 3.82 %

SOURCE: Solera National Bancorp, Inc.

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