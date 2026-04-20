Sold Out 4/20 NFT Is a Masterpiece Hiding in Plain Sight

Latest animated release from Wall Street Bulls transforms iconic NFT into ultra-rare 4/20 digital artwork

NEW YORK, April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Cam Rackam’s newest edition within the Wall Street Bulls NFT collection is generating attention this 4/20 for its reinterpretation of the project’s signature visual identity through motion and thematic contrast.

The drop is not a standalone series but the latest extension of the established Wall Street Bulls ecosystem, which originally sold out in 32 minutes and generated approximately $2.6 million in primary sales. The core collection includes 10,000 NFTs, found at https://opensea.io/collection/wall-street-bulls.

The 4/20 piece is a Wall Street Bulls x Styles P collaboration, found at https://opensea.io/collection/wall-street-bulls-x-styles-p, which presents the animated interpretation of the Wall Street Bull as a limited 111-piece drop. Priced at $4,000 each, the project sold out shortly after release and currently has no active secondary listings. The collection is focused entirely on this single 4/20 animation, which reimagines the Bull through motion and a cannabis-inspired visual sequence.

The NFT brings the Wall Street Bull to life through a looping motion sequence. The bull moves in a subtle circular path as distorted dollar bills orbit and “dance” around him in a warped financial haze. His eyes shift side to side in a slow, uneasy rhythm, creating a sense of suspended motion and altered perception. After several seconds, the sequence culminates in a plume of green smoke emerging from the bull’s mouth, anchoring the animation in its 4/20 theme and shifting the tone from financial intensity to surreal abstraction.

Artist Cam Rackam said the intention was to shift how an already established image is experienced.

“The bull has always been a strong visual symbol,” Rackam said. “Animation changes that experience. It becomes something that unfolds over time instead of something you simply observe.”

The contrast between financial symbolism and cannabis-inspired imagery defines the tone of the piece. By placing a traditionally serious icon into a surreal, altered environment, the piece reframes the character without changing its core identity.

Scarcity has further shaped attention around the release. Within the broader series, it stands out as one of the most limited works to date.

Rather than introducing a new concept, the focus remains on reinterpretation—using motion to transform perception of a familiar image. The result is a shift in pacing and tone that distinguishes it from earlier static versions of the same character.

For collectors, the appeal lies in that transformation: a known symbol rendered in a new format that reveals additional layers over time.

What remains is a sold-out animated edition that some collectors believe may ultimately stand as a masterpiece hiding in plain sight.

Cam Rackam

Cam Rackam is a contemporary American artist whose work spans painting and digital media, often incorporating symbolic and culturally driven themes. He is the creator of the Wall Street Bulls NFT collection.

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SOURCE Cam Rackam