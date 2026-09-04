SolarAmerica Launches Solar Marketplace That Starts With What Your Utility Actually Charges

Pennsylvania and New York homeowners compare competing installer offers against their own utility’s published rate – and can see all of it without providing a phone number.

SolarAmerica , rated 4.7 out of 5 across Google reviews and 5.0 out of 5 on Facebook and ranked #1 in its category on Solar Power World’s Top Solar Contractors list, today launched a national residential solar marketplace built on published utility rate data – beginning with Pennsylvania and New York, two of the fastest-rising electricity markets in the country.

A homeowner served by Duquesne Light in western Pennsylvania pays roughly 23.1 cents per kilowatt-hour once delivery charges and riders are included. Sixty miles east, a Met-Ed customer pays about 19.0 cents – a difference of more than 20% for identical equipment on an identical roof.

Almost no solar quote either homeowner receives will say which of those numbers applies to them.

Why the number is usually wrong

Most online solar estimators model savings from a state or regional electricity average. Utilities inside the same state routinely differ by 20% or more, so the average is wrong for nearly everyone reading it.

SolarAmerica’s figures come from state utility commission filings and utility tariffs. Every rate is dated and sourced, so a homeowner can check it against their own bill before deciding anything.

In Pennsylvania:

Penelec customers absorbed an 11.9% increase on June 1, 2026 – the largest of any Pennsylvania utility. West Penn Power rose 10.3%, Met-Ed 7.6%, Penn Power 6.9%.

PPL Electric’s Price to Compare has risen roughly 66% since 2020.

Pennsylvania credits rooftop solar at the full retail rate, 1:1 – among the strongest export structures in the Northeast, and one most homeowners have never been told about.

In New York:

National Grid raised Upstate New York delivery charges about 7.3% on April 1, 2026, under a three-year plan with further increases already scheduled.

NYSEG has asked the Public Service Commission for a 23.7% increase to total bills, currently under review.

New York offers a 25% state tax credit capped at $5,000 that applies to power purchase agreements as well as purchases – one of the few state credits in the country that does.

What homeowners can do

Cost is the first barrier to residential solar. Trust is the second. Most homeowners must hand over contact information before seeing any figure, then compare proposals with no way to judge which is fair.

Through the SolarAmerica marketplace, homeowners can:

See an estimate built on their own roof and their own rate. Aerial imagery analysis returns a panel count, usable roof area, annual sun hours and shading for the specific address – compared against that utility’s published all-in rate, not a regional model.

Compare installers side by side on what actually matters. Installers serving that market appear together with system size, equipment, financing terms, long-term savings and independent ratings. SolarAmerica does not rank, endorse or hide installers in the comparison.

Reach out when they’re ready, not before. No phone number is required to view the estimate or the comparison. The homeowner decides who to contact and when.

Homeowners may also review SolarAmerica’s own $0-upfront power purchase agreement where they qualify. That option is disclosed alongside the others rather than presented separately.

About SolarAmerica

SolarAmerica operates a national residential solar marketplace. The company is ranked #1 in its category on Solar Power World’s Top Solar Contractors list, named to the Inc. 5000 at No. 1307, and rated 4.7 out of 5 across Google reviews and 5.0 out of 5 on Facebook by customers. More than 20,000 residential installations have been completed through the SolarAmerica network. SolarAmerica publishes all-in residential electricity rates for every major utility in the markets it serves, including PPL, PECO, Duquesne Light, Met-Ed and Penelec in Pennsylvania, and National Grid, NYSEG, RG&E and Con Edison in New York. All installation work is performed by licensed, insured installation partners. SolarAmerica does not provide tax, legal or financial advice. Rate data and the marketplace are available at solaramerica.io .

Media Contact

Evelyn Caroline

Levitate Media Solutions

Evelyn@levitatemediasolutions.com

SOURCE: SolarAmerica

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire