Solar Eclipse Viewing Information, News and Eclipse Countdown for 2024 Total Solar Eclipse

Solar Eclipse News: In preparation of this year’s historic total solar eclipse, B&H has launched an all-new Solar Eclipse Observing information and How to Photograph a Solar Eclipse









NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Apple–On Monday, April 8, 2024, a total solar eclipse will pass from southern Texas up through northern New England. With an estimated 32 million people living along the path of totality, this year’s eclipse is expected to be the most-watched celestial event in our lifetime. In preparation of this historic event, B&H Photo has launched a new Solar Eclipse Observing page, where enthusiasts can learn how to view and photograph the eclipse, discover where the best viewing spots will be, and shop for solar viewing equipment.

Total Solar Eclipse 2024

Solar Eclipse Glasses https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/buy/solar-eclipse-glasses-accessories/ci/32948

Lens Filters for Solar Photography https://www.bhphotovideo.com/explora/photography/buying-guide/lens-filters-for-solar-photography

America’s Total Solar Eclipse 2024 will transit from southern Texas to northern New England, passing through parts of Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Missouri, Illinois, Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York, Vermont, New Hampshire, and Maine. Depending on where you live along the path of totality, the duration of the eclipse could last as long as four and a half minutes, which is significantly longer than the 2017 total eclipse, which lasted about 2 minutes and 40 seconds at its peak.

Solar Binoculars https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/buy/solar-viewing-binoculars/ci/31714

In preparation for the big event, B&H launched a new solar eclipse viewing page, which was designed to help shoppers find the right gear for viewing the eclipse and to provide useful information about how to view the event safely. When it comes to viewing the solar eclipse, safety is paramount, which is why B&H encourages eclipse fans, first and foremost, to secure proper eye protection. Viewing the sun at any time before it is completely in the moon’s shadow can cause irreparable eye damage. B&H offers a variety of Solar Eclipse Glasses to help viewers enjoy a safe and enjoyable viewing experience.

How to Photograph a Solar Eclipse https://www.bhphotovideo.com/explora/photography/tips-and-solutions/how-to-photograph-a-solar-eclipse

In addition to solar-eclipse glasses, enthusiasts can enjoy a more intense experience with solar binoculars and solar telescopes. For those who want to photograph the event, solar filters are a must-have accessory—otherwise you’ll damage your camera’s imaging sensor.

Learn All About Solar Eclipse Preparation and Viewing Information

How to Photograph a Solar Eclipse https://www.bhphotovideo.com/explora/photography/tips-and-solutions/how-to-photograph-a-solar-eclipse

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/explora/outdoors/tips-and-solutions/14-tips-for-solar-viewing-and-photography-safety

America’s Total Solar Eclipse 2024 https://www.bhphotovideo.com/explora/photography/features/americas-total-solar-eclipse-2024

The 2024 total solar eclipse isn’t a once-in-a-lifetime event, but it’s darn sure close. After this year’s event, the next total solar eclipse viewable from the contiguous United States won’t occur until August 2044, and unless the Dakotas get really popular, really fast, it won’t be witnessed by half as many people. This is the one to see. Make sure you’re ready.

For more information about this historic eclipse, check out the B&H Solar Eclipse Observing page.

Solar Eclipse Photography FAQ https://www.bhphotovideo.com/explora/photography/features/solar-eclipse-photography-faq

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/explora/photography/tips-and-solutions/8-lessons-learned-when-i-photographed-a-total-solar-eclipse

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/explora/outdoors/tips-and-solutions/14-tips-for-solar-viewing-and-photography-safety

More Uses for Your Solar Filters after the Eclipse

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/explora/photography/tips-and-solutions/more-uses-for-your-solar-filters-after-the-eclipse

About B&H Photo Video

As the world’s largest source of photography, video, and audio equipment, as well as computers, drones, and home and portable entertainment, B&H is known worldwide for its attentive, knowledgeable sales force and excellent customer service, including fast, reliable shipping. B&H has been satisfying customers worldwide for more than 50 years.

Visitors to the website can access a variety of educational videos and enlightening articles. The B&H YouTube Channel has an unmatched wealth of educational content. Our entertaining and informative videos feature product overviews from our in-house specialists. You can view the B&H Event Space presentations from many of the world’s foremost experts and interviews with some of technology’s most dynamic personalities. Tap into this exciting resource by subscribing to the B&H YouTube Channel here. In addition to videos, the B&H Explora blog presents new product announcements, gear reviews, helpful guides, and tech news written by product experts and industry professionals, as well as our award-winning podcasts.

When you’re in Manhattan, take a tour of the B&H Photo SuperStore, located at 420 Ninth Avenue. The techno-carousel spins all year round at the counters and kiosks at B&H. With hundreds of products on display, the B&H Photo SuperStore is the place to test-drive and compare all the latest gear.

Contacts

Henry Posner



B&H Photo Video



212-615-8820



https://www.bhphotovideo.com/