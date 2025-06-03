Softeon Recognized in 2025 Gartner(R) Critical Capabilities for WMS Report Across All Warehouse Operation Levels

Softeon ranks among the five highest-scoring vendors for Level 3 through Level 5 Warehouse Operations Use Cases.

Softeon, the only tier-1 warehouse management system (WMS) provider focused on optimizing warehouse and fulfillment performance to increase operational efficiency, announced today it has been recognized in the 2025 Gartner® Critical Capabilities for Warehouse Management Systems report for Levels 1 through 5 Use Cases, which we believe highlights its unique ability to support a wide range of operational complexities within a single WMS platform.

The report advises companies to “target the solutions best suited to your distinctive WMS use cases by developing a right-fit shortlist of vendors and solutions, using this research in combination with its companion WMS Magic Quadrant.

Softeon, which uniquely supports the full spectrum of warehouse complexity, scaling from Level 1 facilities to the most advanced Level 5 operations

Softeon’s scores also remain among the five highest-scoring vendors for Level 3 through Level 5 Warehouse Operations Use Cases, which we feel reflects the company’s ability to support the most complex warehouse environments.

This performance is driven by its robust core WMS capabilities and a unified platform that delivers advanced capabilities, including billing management, warehouse execution (WES), distributed order management (DOM), returns processing, and direct store delivery.

“We believe our recognition across all five warehouse levels underscores the strength and flexibility of our platform,” said Jim Hoefflin, CEO of Softeon. “Whether a company is operating a straightforward regional warehouse or managing a highly automated, multi-node network, Softeon provides the tools, visibility, and performance to drive superior outcomes.”

Softeon powers fulfillment excellence for many of the world’s leading organizations, including Brooks, Casey’s, Cole Haan, DB Schenker, Denso, Knight-Swift Warehousing & Fulfilment, Saddle Creek Logistics, Sears Home Services, Sony DADC, Suncast, UPS Supply Chain Solutions, UPS Healthcare, and many others.

Download your complimentary copy of the 2025 Gartner® Critical Capabilities for Warehouse Management Systems report to see how Softeon and other vendors are evaluated.

About Softeon

Softeon is a WMS provider focused exclusively on optimizing warehouse and fulfillment operations. For over two decades now, we have been helping our customers succeed in optimizing their fulfillment operations. Investing in R&D enables us to develop software to solve the most complex warehouse challenges. Softeon is laser-focused on customer results, with a 100% track record of deployment success. We believe warehouse leaders shouldn’t have to settle for a one-size-fits-all approach to technology. For more information, please visit www.softeon.com.

