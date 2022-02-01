SoFi & TMRW Sports Announce Long-Term Partnership Including Presenting Sponsor of TGL & Venue Naming Rights Partner

TGL Presented by SoFi & SoFi Center Anchor Wide-Ranging Partnership Between Two Tech-Forward Companies

Today, TMRW Sports formally announced a multi-year, wide-ranging commercial partnership with SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SoFi), the digital personal finance company. SoFi will become presenting sponsor of TGL, the new tech-forward, primetime, team golf league developed by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy's TMRW Sports. Additionally, the league's purpose-built arena in Palm Beach on the campus of Palm Beach State College will be named the SoFi Center and first-look renderings and a new TGL presented by SoFi logo were released today. This announcement was made by Anthony Noto, CEO, SoFi and Mike McCarley, founder and CEO, TMRW Sports and TGL.









“At SoFi, we’re on a mission to help people achieve financial independence to realize their ambitions,” said Noto. “To achieve our goal of becoming a top ten financial institution, it’s critical that we build brand awareness and trust with consumers to become a household name. Investing in sports has proven unequivocally valuable time and time again in helping us unlock this goal. From our very first conversation, there’s been a natural alignment between TGL’s tech-forward approach with SoFi’s approach as an unconventional financial services solution. We’re thrilled to be partnering to bring SoFi Center and TGL to life.”

“As our first and largest commercial partner, we’re honored to welcome SoFi as TGL’s presenting sponsor and our naming rights partner on SoFi Center. The team at SoFi is driving tremendous innovation in uniquely building lifetime relationships in financial services by leveraging technology to make a complete suite of products accessible to their members. In the same way, our vision for TGL is to create a new way for sports fans to experience golf by harnessing the power of technology to make sports more immersive, culturally relevant, and accessible for all,” said McCarley.

SoFi Center is a nearly 250,000 square foot custom-built venue that will accommodate nearly 2,000 people on nearly 11 acres within the Palm Beach Gardens Campus of Palm Beach State College. The air-supported dome will reach a height of 75 feet, covering TGL’s near football field size playing surface of 97 by 50 yards; a 46 by 64 foot screen; nearly 20 times larger than a standard simulator screen; and a 40-yard-wide short game complex featuring three dynamic putting surfaces within the 3,800 square foot putting surface; and three sand bunkers. Outside the venue will be two plazas to host pre-match activities and the entire facility is ADA accessible.

TGL presented by SoFi is a new golf league that fuses advanced tech and live action with teams of PGA TOUR stars across a season of matches in prime time starting in January 2024. SoFi Center is TGL’s purpose-built arena in Palm Beach Gardens, FL, on the campus of Palm Beach State College. Technology is a foundational element of TGL, offering fans a progressive, shorter format presentation of team golf, featuring some of the PGA TOUR’s biggest superstars. Currently, 12 players committed to playing in TGL have been announced, including Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas, Matt Fitzpatrick, Justin Rose, Adam Scott, Xander Schauffele, Max Homa, Rickie Fowler, and Billy Horschel. With currently 5 of the top 10 players in the world, this initial list of committed players has won 28 major championships, 190 PGA TOUR wins, and collectively has ranked as the World No. 1 for 886 weeks. Additionally, nine announced TGL players represented their countries last week at the 2023 Ryder Cup.

TGL Teams: Six teams of top PGA TOUR players in three-player, head-to-head match play.

Six teams of top PGA TOUR players in three-player, head-to-head match play. Custom-Built Venue: SoFi Center is a first-of-its-kind experience for golf enabled by a data-rich, virtual course paired with a tech-infused, short-game complex.

SoFi Center is a first-of-its-kind experience for golf enabled by a data-rich, virtual course paired with a tech-infused, short-game complex. Tech-Enabled Fan Experience: High-energy, greenside fan experience with every shot live within a two-hour televised match.

High-energy, greenside fan experience with every shot live within a two-hour televised match. Inaugural Season: 15 regular season matches followed by semifinals and finals matches.

Team names, brands, front office staff and assigned players will be unveiled later this year, as will the inaugural schedule and other operational and fan-centric elements of TGL presented by SoFi. Currently four of six team ownership groups have been announced:

TGL Atlanta : led by Arthur M. Blank, AMB Sports and Entertainment (Atlanta Falcons, Atlanta United, PGA TOUR Superstores)

led by Arthur M. Blank, AMB Sports and Entertainment (Atlanta Falcons, Atlanta United, PGA TOUR Superstores) TGL Boston : led by John Henry, Tom Werner, and Fenway Sports Group (Boston Red Sox, Liverpool FC, Pittsburgh Penguins)

led by John Henry, Tom Werner, and Fenway Sports Group (Boston Red Sox, Liverpool FC, Pittsburgh Penguins) Los Angeles Golf Club: led by Alexis Ohanian (Angel City FC), Serena Williams, and Venus Williams; as well as limited partners the Antetokounmpo brothers, Alex Morgan, and Michelle Wie

led by Alexis Ohanian (Angel City FC), Serena Williams, and Venus Williams; as well as limited partners the Antetokounmpo brothers, Alex Morgan, and Michelle Wie TGL New York: led by Steven A. Cohen (New York Mets), Cohen Private Ventures

About SoFi:

SoFi (NASDAQ: SOFI) is a member-centric, one-stop shop for digital financial services on a mission to help people achieve financial independence to realize their ambitions. The company’s full suite of financial products and services helps its more than 6.2 million SoFi members borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money better by giving them fast access to the tools they need to get their money right, all in one app. SoFi also equips members with the resources they need to get ahead – like career advisors, Credentialed Financial Planners (CFP®), exclusive experiences and events, and a thriving community – on their path to financial independence.

SoFi innovates across three business segments: Lending, Financial Services – which includes SoFi Checking and Savings, SoFi Invest, SoFi Credit Card, SoFi Protect, and SoFi Insights – and Technology Platform, which offers the only end-to-end vertically integrated financial technology stack. SoFi Bank, N.A., an affiliate of SoFi, is a nationally chartered bank, regulated by the OCC and FDIC and SoFi is a bank holding company regulated by the Federal Reserve. The company is also the naming rights partner of SoFi Stadium, home of the Los Angeles Chargers and the Los Angeles Rams. For more information, visit SoFi.com or download our iOS and Android apps.

About TMRW Sports Group: (pronounced “tomorrow sports”)

Founded by Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, and sports executive Mike McCarley, TMRW Sports is focused on harnessing technology to build progressive approaches in sports, media, and entertainment that inspire the modern sports fan to create deeper connections with technology and culture. TMRW Sports’ first project, TGL presented by SoFi, is a new team golf league launched in partnership with the PGA TOUR. TMRW Sports is supported by an all-star roster of athletes, celebrities, and business leaders from the worlds of sports, media, technology, and finance who make up a powerful and diverse investor group. TMRW Sports joins Woods’ TGR Ventures and McIlroy’s Symphony Ventures, and is led by McCarley, founder and CEO. For more, visit TMRWSportsGroup.com.

