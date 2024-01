SoFi Schedules Conference Call to Discuss Q4 2023 & Full Year 2023 Results

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFI), the digital personal finance company, today announced plans to host a conference call to discuss financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2023 on Monday, January 29, 2024, at 8 a.m. Eastern Time. SoFi also plans to release its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2023 results on the investor relations section of its website at https://investors.sofi.com at approximately 7 a.m. Eastern Time on Monday, January 29, 2024.





Full session details for the conference appearance are as follows:

CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS – TO DIAL IN BY PHONE



To pre-register for this call, please go to the following link (you will then receive your personal dial-in access details via email):



https://www.netroadshow.com/events/login?show=b4fdd17c&confId=59312

WEBCAST DETAILS – AUDIO-ONLY



Use this link to access the audience view of the webcast:



https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/903612329

A replay of the webcast will be made available after the call on the Investor Relations page of SoFi’s website at https://investors.sofi.com/overview/default.aspx

About SoFi

SoFi (NASDAQ: SOFI) is a member-centric, one-stop shop for digital financial services on a mission to help people achieve financial independence to realize their ambitions. The company’s full suite of financial products and services helps its more than 6.9 million SoFi members borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money better by giving them fast access to the tools they need to get their money right, all in one app. SoFi also equips members with the resources they need to get ahead – like career advisors, Credentialed Financial Planners (CFP®), exclusive experiences and events, and a thriving community – on their path to financial independence.

SoFi innovates across three business segments: Lending, Financial Services – which includes SoFi Checking and Savings, SoFi Invest, SoFi Credit Card, SoFi Protect, and SoFi Insights – and Technology Platform, which offers the only end-to-end vertically integrated financial technology stack. SoFi Bank, N.A., an affiliate of SoFi, is a nationally chartered bank, regulated by the OCC and FDIC, and SoFi is a bank holding company regulated by the Federal Reserve. The company is also the naming rights partner of SoFi Stadium, home of the Los Angeles Chargers and the Los Angeles Rams. For more information, visit SoFi.com or download our iOS and Android apps.

