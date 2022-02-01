SoFi Makes It Possible to Achieve “All Your Ambitions, All In One App”

SoFi’s Latest Campaign, Featuring LA Chargers Quarterback Justin Herbert, Highlights the Unique Ways It Helps Members Achieve Their Financial Ambitions

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SoFi, the all-in-one digital personal finance company, announces the launch of its latest brand campaign, “All Your Ambitions, All In One App.” The latest campaign is a testament to SoFi’s dedication to helping its over 6.2 million members achieve their ambitions, whatever they might be, through a comprehensive suite of financial tools, resources, and community, all in the SoFi app.





“SoFi’s mission is to help our members achieve financial independence to realize their ambitions,” said Lauren Stafford Webb, Chief Marketing Officer at SoFi. “In today’s world, we recognize that our members have wide-ranging financial ambitions. From being able to finance a college degree, to investing to grow future wealth, buying a dream home or saving up for a big purchase or trip, SoFi’s goal is to be the trusted financial partner that helps make those ambitions a reality. We are proud to equip our members with a full suite of financial products and resources that helps make achieving financial ambitions accessible to all.”

To develop this campaign, SoFi started with data to better understand its members’ relationships with their ambitions. The data showed that over half of Americans believe that their financial ambitions are somewhat or entirely out of reach. The ambitions that felt most out of reach were:

65% taking a dream vacation

59% feeling financially secure

58% being debt free

56% starting a family 24% said it was unachievable altogether

55% saving for retirement1

With the “All Your Ambitions, All in One App” campaign, SoFi is setting out to change that narrative by showing its members how it’s possible to get your money right and that their ambitions are, in fact, within reach. The latest campaign showcases examples of how SoFi members are utilizing the product and tools at their disposal to achieve their financial ambitions with confidence. These stories reveal how individuals have harnessed the platform to accomplish their financial goals, ranging from paying off student loans to renovating their dream space to making strategic investments and effectively managing their spending.

With features like dedicated savings “Vaults,” and an Annual Percentage Yield (APY) 66 times the national average, SoFi members can effortlessly save and track toward all of their goals. Financial independence doesn’t just mean being rich—it’s where your money works for the life you want to live and the SoFi app is putting the big picture in the palm of their members’ hands. SoFi also provides its members with unique resources like SoFi Travel, complimentary access to Credentialed Financial Planners, member events, and career coaching through an exclusive partnership with Korn Ferry.

A standout feature of the ad campaign is the presence of SoFi’s spokesperson, Justin Herbert, the star quarterback of the Los Angeles Chargers. Herbert, who joined forces with SoFi last year as part of a three-year partnership, exemplifies the campaign’s message by sharing how he uses the SoFi app to pursue his ambitions both on and off the football field. The ad spot premiered during the Charger’s first home game at SoFi Stadium and will continue to air during key NFL broadcast moments throughout the season. It will also be prominently featured on various streaming platforms, including Peacock, Roku, Amazon, Hulu, Vizio, and Tubi. Additionally, made-for-digital assets will be released on YouTube to maximize its digital impact. Watch the ad spot HERE.

1 Source: Zappi Research

About SoFi:

SoFi (NASDAQ: SOFI) is a member-centric, one-stop shop for digital financial services on a mission to help people achieve financial independence to realize their ambitions. The company’s full suite of financial products and services helps its more than 6.2 million SoFi members borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money better by giving them fast access to the tools they need to get their money right, all in one app. SoFi also equips members with the resources they need to get ahead – like career advisors, Credentialed Financial Planners (CFP®), exclusive experiences and events, and a thriving community – on their path to financial independence.

SoFi innovates across three business segments: Lending, Financial Services – which includes SoFi Checking and Savings, SoFi Invest, SoFi Credit Card, SoFi Protect, and SoFi Insights – and Technology Platform, which offers the only end-to-end vertically integrated financial technology stack. SoFi Bank, N.A., an affiliate of SoFi, is a nationally chartered bank, regulated by the OCC and FDIC and SoFi is a bank holding company regulated by the Federal Reserve. The company is also the naming rights partner of SoFi Stadium, home of the Los Angeles Chargers and the Los Angeles Rams. For more information, visit SoFi.com or download our iOS and Android apps.

SoFi Bank, N.A., NMLS #696891. Member FDIC ©2023 Social Finance, Inc. All rights reserved.

