SociallyU Goes Virtual with Ultimatte 12 4K

Fremont, CA, USA – Tuesday, August 1, 2023 – Blackmagic Design today announced that eight Ultimatte 12 4K real time compositing processors are being used to revolutionize virtual sets at SociallyU, a Chattanooga, TN based video production studio. SociallyU specializes in real time editing and virtual production, backed by an 18 ft. by 30 ft. greenscreen stage and an end to end Blackmagic Design workflow, including six Blackmagic Studio Camera 6K Pros. With a firm commitment to delivering exceptional videos at record speed, SociallyU operates by the slogan “We make videos as fast as you can talk.”

“We are committed to delivering quality videos in record time. To achieve this, we built our workflow around a chroma key stage, Unreal Engine, Ultimatte and Blackmagic cameras,” explained SociallyU’s President André Dantzler. “On the quality front, we needed a key that’s extremely realistic. We evaluated every hardware and software option, and Ultimatte emerged as the only solution that delivered on everything while adeptly handling intricate nuances, like individual hairs, shadows, and seamless floor to ceiling environments, all in real time.”

“Our workflow is 4K end to end, which also helps us deliver on quality. We originally had the Blackmagic Studio Camera 4K Pros but advanced to the new 6K model for the extra resolution and EF mount,” he continued. “Now we can use high end cinema EF glass without the need for adapters, further promoting a cinematic look and enhancing camera tracking.”

Producing TV commercials, talk shows, live events and trainings, programs for children, remote interviews for broadcast news and more for a range of clients, including nonprofits, corporate teams, and social media influencers, SociallyU standardized on greenscreen to increase efficiency and flexibility while saving time and cost.

“Originally, we were building physical sets for every need, and suddenly I realized I created a construction company by accident. It just wasn’t sustainable, and while printed backdrops looked OK, they didn’t offer the level of polish and variety we wanted for our clients,” explained Dantzler. “We rebuilt the studio based on chroma key, Ultimatte and Unreal Engine, and it was a game changer.”

“In an average month we are booked eight to 10 days, so we are filming a lot for all different types of customers,” he added. “We’ve done four completely different virtual sets in one day, with two of those sets requested in the moment as the client changed their mind during the shoot. With this workflow, we’ve unlocked quality, speed, and endless possibilities when it comes to virtual sets and what we can deliver to our clients.”

When it comes to speed, Dantzler noted that SociallyU’s real time editing and live switching capabilities, coupled with its assembly line workflow and real time keying, mean that most clients receive a link to their finished videos the very next day or even the same evening. This workflow is supported by a comprehensive Blackmagic Design pipeline, including a Blackmagic Videohub 40×40 12G router, ATEM Constellation 8K live production switcher complete with ATEM 1 M/E Advanced Panel 10, ATEM Mini Extreme, DeckLink 8K Pro capture and playback cards for working with Unreal Engine and ZoomISO, Blackmagic Web Presenter 4K streaming solutions, HyperDeck Studio 4K Pro broadcast decks, Blackmagic MultiView 16s and Blackmagic MultiView 4, Blackmagic Studio Converters, SmartScope Duo 4K monitors and more.

“SociallyU’s assembly line style of production enables exceptional quality live streams or recorded content that’s edited live, maximizing time and output,” concluded Dantzler. “From live events and fundraisers to content that stands the test of time, we’re dedicated to helping our clients leverage the power of video and reach their audience effectively, no matter their line of work.”

