Snowline Gold Announces Filing of Short Form Prospectus

SNOWLINE GOLD CORP. (TSXV:SGD)(US OTCQB:SNWGF) (the “Company”) is pleased to report that it has filed and been receipted for a (final) short form prospectus (the “Prospectus“) in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, Ontario and New Brunswick. The Prospectus was filed in connection with the Company’s previously announced “bought deal” public offering of common shares as described in the Company’s news release dated August 14, 2025 (the “Offering“).

Delivery of the Prospectus and any amendment thereto will be satisfied in accordance with the “access equals delivery” provisions of applicable securities legislation. The Prospectus is accessible under the Company’s issuer profile on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca).

An electronic or paper copy of the Prospectus and any amendment may be obtained, without charge, from Canaccord Genuity Corp. (“Canaccord“) by email at ecm@cgf.com by providing Canaccord with an email address or address, as applicable.

In conjunction with the filing of the Prospectus, the Company is filing an amended technical report supporting the Preliminary Economic Assessment for its Valley gold deposit (“Valley“) on its 100%-owned Rogue Project in Canada’s Yukon Territory (the “Technical Report“). The Company notes that the economic analysis within the Technical Report is preliminary in nature and cannot demonstrate economic viability, and the related disclosure has been updated in certain sections of the Technical Report. No changes have been made to the assumptions or economic outputs in the Technical Report. The Company is currently advancing towards a Pre-Feasibility Study (“PFS“), which will outline the technical and economic viability of the Rogue Project, including an estimate of mineral reserves.

ABOUT SNOWLINE GOLD CORP.

Snowline is a Yukon Territory focused gold exploration and development company with mineral claim portfolio covering roughly 360,000 ha (3,600 km2). The Company is advancing its Valley gold deposit-a large, low-strip, near surface, >1 g/t Au bulk tonnage gold system located in the eastern Yukon-while continuing regional exploration of surrounding targets on the Rogue project and the broader district in the highly prospective yet underexplored Selwyn Basin.

Snowline’s project portfolio sits within the prolific Tintina Gold Province, host to multiple million-ounce-plus gold mines and deposits across the central Yukon and Alaska. The Company’s comprehensive first-mover position and extensive exploration database provide a distinct competitive advantage and a unique opportunity for investors to be part of multiple discoveries, the advancement of a significant gold deposit, and the creation of a new gold district.

