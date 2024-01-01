Snke Unveils SnkeXR, the First Medical Grade, Open Platform AR Glasses for Healthcare

Augmented Reality Glasses Purpose-Built for the Medical Technology Industry

MUNICH & HYATTSVILLE, Md.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AIHealthcare—MDIC Medical XR Summit – Snke OS GmbH has announced the unveiling of SnkeXR, the first medical grade, open platform AR glasses purpose-built for the medical technology industry. The product will be debuted November 4 and 5 at the Medical Device Innovation Consortium (MDIC) Medical Extended Reality (XR) Summit in Hyattsville, Md., with a keynote and simulated total hip arthroplasty (THA) from the main stage on November 4.









“The power of augmented reality to bring accuracy, efficiency and enhanced clinician experience to healthcare is clear, but legacy consumer AR glasses weren’t designed for use in the medical field,” said Nissan Elimelech, general manager of Snke XR, who was previously the founder and CEO of Augmedics, the maker of the Xvision AR navigation system for spine surgery. “SnkeXR fills this gap with a medical grade, open platform design that can be incorporated into medical devices for a wide range of clinical use cases.”

Unlike AR glasses developed for the consumer market, SnkeXR was designed from the bottom up to aid the medical technology industry with integration and adoption of AR technologies into healthcare workflows. For medical device product development and R&D teams, this means the ability to incorporate many new key features for clinical use, including:

medical grade design and manufacturing, ensuring compliance with strict regulations and standards, including ISO 13485, ISO 14971, IEC 60601-1, IEC 62304, as well post-market lifetime support

built-in surgical tracker with 0.3mm marker pose accuracy for exceptional intra-operative performance

built-in depth camera that can scan the surface anatomy or organ at 30 fps, to allow real time and continuous patient registration

built-in stereoscopic loupe magnification up to 3.5X for operating on very small structures or when precision is critical

display transparency, projection angle and focal plane designed for maximum visibility and clinician comfort

integrated headlight for seamless surgical application

long battery life at up to six hours continuous operation, detachable from glasses and waist mounted

Potential use cases for the SnkeXR platform span clinical practice areas, including orthopedics, neurosurgery, spine, electrophysiology, interventional radiology, ob/gyn and more. SnkeXR is also ideal for use in procedure planning, remote assistance and clinical training.

“We believe the SnkeXR glasses have the potential to make augmented reality an integral part of the healthcare experience,” said Stefan Vilsmeier, founder and CEO of Snke. “These glasses mark a step toward a future where technology amplifies human capability by helping clinicians see, understand, and act with greater precision. Packed with its advanced sensors, SnkeXR provides contextual data that expands AI from the digital to the physical world.”

For more information or to schedule a demo of SnkeXR, email snkexr@snke.com.

About Snke

Spun out of Brainlab in June 2025, Snke is transforming healthtech with scalable, data-driven innovation powered by AI and big data. We’re more than 350 experts specializing in healthcare IT, advanced visualization and simulation, data science and machine learning. By delivering a trusted orchestration layer, Snke empowers healthcare providers, clinical societies, patients and other healthtech companies to utilize cutting-edge solutions for improving treatments and enhancing patient outcomes. Beyond our Munich headquarters, we have core teams in Chicago, Heidelberg and Tel Aviv. Snke fosters global collaboration to create technologies that are smart, enabling and holistic—helping healthtech to scale up data innovation. For more information, visit Snke or follow us on LinkedIn.

Contacts

Media Contact:

Joe Duraes



Pazanga Health Communications



(917) 687-6419



jduraes@pazangahealth.com