Snipp Launches New Rewards Program for the Digital Ventures Unit (DVU) of NutriAsia, in the Philippines

Driving Consumer Engagement, Building Loyalty, and Unlocking Actionable Insights

Snipp Interactive Inc. (“Snipp”), a global provider of digital marketing promotions, rebates, and loyalty solutions, is proud to announce the launch of an innovative, multi-brand rewards program for the Digital Ventures Unit (DVU) of NutriAsia Inc., a leading name in food and beverages in the Philippines.

This new initiative is designed to drive brand engagement across the company’s extensive portfolio, including household staples like Datu Puti, Silver Swan, UFC, Mang Tomas, and Golden Fiesta, while building lasting customer loyalty and generating powerful consumer intelligence for actionable insights.

“This rewards program marks an exciting milestone in how we connect with our consumers across NutriAsia,” said Ampy Rio, General Manager for Digital Ventures Unit of NutriAsia. “It reflects our commitment to rewarding everyday purchases and interactions and creating richer brand experiences across our portfolio. With Snipp’s support, we’re able to bring this vision to life while gaining the intelligence we need to keep evolving with our consumers.”

“We’re thrilled to partner with the Digital Ventures Unit (DVU) of NutriAsia to deliver a dynamic consumer rewards program that blends simplicity, scalability, and intelligence,” said Mario Invernizzi, EVP- EMEA & APAC at Snipp. “This initiative leverages Snipp’s deep expertise in loyalty management and consumer intelligence capabilities to not only reward consumers for their everyday purchases but also create meaningful brand engagement while delivering actionable insights that the company can use to personalize and optimize their marketing strategies.”

Program Highlights:

Simple & Seamless Onboarding : Consumers can register ona dedicated branded microsite.

Receipt-Based Validation : Participants upload receipts from participating retailers. Snipp’s industry-leading receipt processing and OCR technology verifies purchases based on predefined qualification criteria.

Reward Points & Engagement : Members earn points for qualified purchases and can score bonus points by purchasing featured products each month.

Exciting Redemptions : Points can be redeemed through a curated Snipp-managed rewards catalogue featuring local-branded gift cards.

Program Enhancement Roadmap: with the goal of increasing engagement and retaining loyal consumers.

Beyond consumer engagement, Snipp will equip the Digital Ventures Unit (DVU) of NutriAsia with advanced analytics and reporting, including:

Brand & Category Level Insights

Basket-Level Analysis

Intelligence on purchase frequency, spend, product mix, seasonality, and even competitive insights

These insights will empower theDigital Ventures Unit (DVU) of NutriAsia to fine-tune marketing strategies, retarget customers more effectively, and build personalized experiences rooted in real consumer behavior.

About Snipp:

Snipp Interactive Inc. (TSX-V:SPN)(OTCPK:SNIPF) is a leading Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) company in the global loyalty and promotions sector. Snipp’s proprietary and modular SnippCARE (Customer Acquisition, Retention & Engagement) Platform allows its marquee list of Fortune 500 clients and world-class agencies and partners to use various modules of the Platform to run long-term and short-term programs and promotions, while continually generating and capturing unique zero party data that is invaluable in providing insights to drive sales. SnippCHECK, the Platform’s Receipt Processing Module has established itself as an industry leader and standard by powering a large majority of all receipt-based promotions in North America. SnippLOYALTY, the Platform’s full scale modular loyalty engine allows clients the flexibility of deploying any/all aspects of a standard loyalty program on a case-by-case basis. SnippREWARDS, the Platform’s modular catalogue of digital and physical rewards provides clients with global and easily deployable access to an extensive catalogue of digital and physical rewards. SnippWIN, the Platform’s gaming module solves for the implementation and compliance difficulties of offering games of chance and skill on a global basis and allows for the global deployment and administration of legally compliant games of chance and skill. For more information, visit Snipp’s website at www.snipp.com and its profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Snipp is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada with a presence across the United States, Canada, Ireland, Europe, and India. Snipp is publicly listed on the TSX Venture Exchange in Canada and is also quoted on the OTC Pink marketplace under the symbol SNIPF.

About Digital Ventures Unit (DVU) of NutriAsia

The Digital Ventures Unit (DVU) is the digital division of NutriAsia, the Philippines’ leading manufacturer of food and beverage products. DVU develops innovative solutions that create value for NutriAsia’s portfolio of iconic brands, which are staples in every Filipino household. Among these beloved brands are Datu Puti, Silver Swan, UFC, Papa, Mang Tomas, Jufran, Golden Fiesta, and Locally.

