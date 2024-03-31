Snipp Interactive Reports Q1 2025 Financial Results – Company to Hold Investor Conference Call on June 3, 2025

Snipp Interactive Inc. (“Snipp” or the “Company”) (TSX-V:SPN)(OTCPK:SNIPF), a global provider of digital marketing promotions, rebates and loyalty solutions, announces its financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2025 (“Q1 2025”). All results are reported under International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”) and in US dollars . A copy of the complete unaudited interim financial statements and management’s discussion and analysis are available on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca).

The Company also announces conference call details for investors taking place on Tuesday, June 3rd, 2025, at 10:00am Eastern Time (US) to discuss the Company’s recent financial results and plans for the year.

The conference call will be available via the following weblink or dial-in options.

Weblink: https://v.ringcentral.com/join/580664002

Dial-in: for parties in the United States dial +1-650-419-1505 and parties in Canada dial +1-437-800-0918, and then enter Meeting ID: 580664002 . Parties joining from other locations can refer to additional dial-in numbers based on your location listed at the following website and use the same Meeting ID referenced above: https://v.ringcentral.com/teleconference

Q1 2025 Highlights

(Refer to Non-GAAP Measures, Gross Margin, EBITDA and Bookings Backlog discussion below)

Revenue for the three months ended March 31, 2025 (“Q1 2025”) increased by 37% compared to the three months ended March 31, 2024 (“Q1 2024”). Revenue for Q1 2025 was $6.4 million compared to $4.7 million for Q1 2024.

Gross Margin was 60% for Q1 2025 compared to 54% for Q1 2024.

EBITDA in Q1 2025 was positive $0.3 million vs Q1 2024 EBITDA loss of ($0.6) million, an EBITDA improvement of $0.9 million.

Bookings Backlog (programs that have been sold, but whose revenues have not yet been recognized) stood at $17.9MM at March 31, 2025, an increase of 16% compared to March 31, 2024 of $15.4MM.

Cash at the endof Q1 was $5.8 million and the company continues to be debt free.

Cash flows generated by operating activities was $2.3 million, the highest quarterly amount in the Company’s history.

“Our first quarter results reflect a strong start to the year, with solid revenue growth, improved margins, and our fourth consecutive quarter of positive EBITDA – a clear indicator that our financial foundation continues to strengthen. These gains are the result of disciplined execution and the increasing strength of our platform across digital promotions and loyalty. We’re particularly encouraged by the early momentum in SnippMEDIA and SnippOFFERs and the opportunities we see ahead to expand both our core business and newer initiatives. Our growing bookings backlog, which remains near record levels, reinforces the underlying demand for our solutions and gives us increased visibility into future growth. With a stronger balance sheet and expanding client relationships, we believe we’re well positioned to build on this progress in the quarters to come, though the macroeconomic will require us to be flexible in how we navigate the unknowns tied to client marketing plans.” said Atul Sabharwal, Founder & CEO of Snipp Interactive.

Non-GAAP Measures

Snipp uses certain performance measures throughout this document that are not recognizable under Canadian generally accepted accounting principles or IFRS (“GAAP”). These performance measures include Gross Margin and EBITDA. Management believes that these measures provide supplemental financial information that is useful in the evaluation of the Company’s operations.

Investors should be cautioned, however, that these measures should not be construed as alternatives to measures determined in accordance with GAAP and IFRS as an indicator of Snipp’s performance. The Company’s method of calculating these measures may differ from that of other organizations, and accordingly, these may not be comparable.

Gross Margin

Snipp defines Gross Margin as revenue less campaign infrastructure. The Company’s calculation of Gross Margin is not a financial measure that is recognized under GAAP. Investors should be cautioned that the Company’s defined Gross Margin should not be construed as an alternative measure to other measures determined in accordance with GAAP.

EBITDA

Snipp defines earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (“EBITDA”) as revenue minus operating expenses excluding non-cash operating expenses of share-based payments, depreciation and amortization (interest and taxes are not included in the Company’s operating expenses).

Bookings Backlog

Snipp defines Bookings Backlog as future revenue from existing customer contracts to be recognized in future quarters. Bookings get translated into revenues based on IFRS principles and the Bookings Backlog reflects how revenues in future quarters are steadily being booked today.

The Following are calculations of EBITDA:

Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 USD USD Net income (loss) before interest, foreign exchange, other income and taxes (150,176) (1,211,986) Amortization of intangibles 269,015 258,779 Depreciation of equipment 5,020 3,018 Stock-based compensation 139,996 350,448 EBITDA 263,855 (599,741 )

The Following are calculations of Gross Margin:

Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 USD USD Revenue 6,400,177 4,660,275 Less: Campaign Infrastructure 2,564,947 2,127,274 Gross Margin 3,835,230 2,533,001

About Snipp:

Snipp Interactive Inc. (TSX-V: SPN; OTCPK: SNIPF) is a leading Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) company in the global loyalty and promotions sector. Snipp’s proprietary and modular SnippCARE (Customer Acquisition, Retention & Engagement) Platform allows its marquee list of Fortune 500 clients and world-class agencies and partners to use various modules of the Platform to run long-term and short-term programs and promotions, while continually generating and capturing unique zero party data that is invaluable in providing insights to drive sales. SnippCHECK, the Platform’s Receipt Processing Module has established itself as an industry leader and standard by powering a large majority of all receipt-based promotions in North America. SnippLOYALTY, the Platform’s full scale modular loyalty engine allows clients the flexibility of deploying any/all aspects of a standard loyalty program on a case-by-case basis. SnippREWARDS, the Platform’s modular catalogue of digital and physical rewards provides clients with global and easily deployable access to an extensive catalogue of digital and physical rewards. SnippWIN, the Platform’s gaming module solves for the implementation and compliance difficulties of offering games of chance and skill on a global basis and allows for the global deployment and administration of legally compliant games of chance and skill. For more information, visit Snipp’s website at www.snipp.com and its profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Snipp is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada with a presence across the United States, Canada, Ireland, Europe, and India. Snipp is publicly listed on the TSX Venture Exchange in Canada and is also quoted on the OTC Pink marketplace under the symbol SNIPF.

