Snail Games Unveils Official Panel Lineup for GDC – Exclusive Reveals and In-Depth Discussions Await

CULVER CITY, Calif., March 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Snail, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNAL) (“Snail Games” or the “Company”), a leading global independent developer and publisher of interactive digital entertainment,is set to take center stage at the the 2025 Game Developers Conference (GDC) with an exciting lineup of panels featuring new trailers, behind-the-scenes insights, and technical deep dives. Join us at the Snail Games booth for exclusive announcements and firsthand access to our latest projects.

GDC Snail Games Panel Schedule (All times are local/Pacific time)

Wednesday March 19, 2025 | Booth S1149

10:30 AM – 11:00 AM | Ark: Survival Evolved 10 Year Celebration – First Look | Booth S1149

Be among the first to hear about how Snail Games plans to celebrate 10 years of ARK: Survival Evolved.

2:00 PM – 2:30 PM | For The Stars – Creating Living Worlds Using Game Design and Art | Booth S1149

Gain insight into how the For The Stars team is making this AAA open world universe come to life.

3:00 PM – 3:30 PM | Bellwright – Our History: From Modding to Development | Booth S1149

Donkey Crew, the development team behind Bellwright explores their journey and what’s next for the game.

Thursday March 20, 2025

10:30 AM – 11:15 AM | Honeycomb: The World Beyond – “Technical Challenges in Implementing lively world of Sota7″ | Booth S1149

A showcase by Frozen Way, the developers of Honeycomb: The World Beyond will highlight unique game systems, created to make the world of Sota7 feel more alive.

2:00 PM – 2:45 PM | Robots at Midnight – Developer Journey; Finish Line Games | Booth S1149

Developers, Finish Line Games, will explore the journey of Canadian game development from ideation to post-production, while offering a showcase of Robots at Midnight and a first peek behind the CPU.

3:00 PM – 3:30 PM | Echoes of Elysium – Developer Journey; Loric Games| Booth S1149

This presentation will focus on Loric Games studio’s journey, from its formation to the challenges they’ve faced along the way, and how those experiences are shaping Echoes of Elysium.

Don’t miss these must-see panels and the opportunity to connect with the developers shaping the future of gaming. Exclusive one-on-one interviews and never-before-seen gameplay walkthroughs are available for media upon request

For media inquiries, interview requests, or additional details, please contact: press@snailgamesusa.com

For creators interested in collaborative opportunities, please reach out to creatordirect@noiz.gg

