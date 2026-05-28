SMX and the Age of Parity: Recycled Plastic Is No Longer the Alternative – It’s the Answer

Recycled plastic used to sit in the sustainability column.

It was the responsible choice. The environmental choice. The corporate citizenship choice. A way for companies to show they were trying to reduce waste, satisfy customers, and participate in the circular economy.

That framing is now too small.

War, oil volatility, diesel inflation, transportation costs, tariffs, supply disruption, rising input prices, and the threat of plastic taxes are pushing plastic into a new economic category. It is no longer simply a packaging material or an environmental challenge. It is becoming part of the affordability crisis.

Plastic protects food. It preserves medicine. It moves through household goods, electronics, logistics, textiles, transportation, consumer products, medical supplies, and the everyday systems that support modern life. When the cost of plastic rises, the cost of modern life rises with it.

That is why SMX (Security Matters) PLC (NASDAQ: SMX; SMXWW) is advancing what it calls the Age of Parity: the point at which recycled plastic and virgin plastic begin converging in cost, forcing recycled material to move from a secondary sustainability option into a core economic tool.

The shift is not theoretical. It is already showing up across the supply chain.

Oil volatility raises the cost of gasoline. Diesel volatility raises the cost of moving goods. Freight costs raise the cost of what sits on shelves. And because virgin plastic is tied to fossil-based feedstocks, the same pressure runs through packaging, manufacturing, food protection, medical supplies, consumer goods, and industrial inputs.

That means recycled plastic is no longer competing only on environmental merit.

It is beginning to compete on economic logic.

In this new materials economy, the question is not whether recycled plastic sounds good. The question is whether manufacturers can trust it enough to use it at scale.

That is where verification becomes decisive.

Recycled plastic cannot become a true industrial alternative if companies do not know what they are buying. Manufacturers need proof of origin. They need proof of composition. They need proof of recycled content. They need chain-of-custody data. They need lifecycle history. They need compliance records that can satisfy procurement teams, regulators, suppliers, auditors, brands, customers, and consumers.

Without proof, recycled plastic remains vulnerable to doubt.

With proof, it becomes supply.

SMX provides technology designed to give recycled plastic that verified identity. Through molecular marking, SMX can embed an invisible, durable marker directly into materials and connect that physical material to a secure digital record. That allows recycled plastic to carry data tied to origin, composition, recycled content, chain of custody, lifecycle history, and compliance status.

In practical terms, SMX helps move recycled plastic from a claim to a certified industrial input.

That distinction matters because manufacturers are facing pressure from both sides. On one side, virgin plastic is more exposed to fossil-fuel volatility, supply disruptions, tariffs, transportation costs, and geopolitical instability. On the other, companies are under growing pressure to use more recycled content, reduce waste, document sustainability claims, and prepare for stricter regulation.

Verification is what connects those pressures to a workable solution.

If recycled material can be authenticated, certified, traced, and documented, it becomes easier to price, easier to source, easier to integrate, and easier to defend. It also becomes more useful as a hedge against the volatility of oil-linked virgin plastic.

That is the deeper meaning of the Age of Parity.

It is not simply that recycled plastic is becoming closer in cost to virgin plastic. It is that verified recycled plastic is becoming more valuable because the market now needs material certainty, supply-chain resilience, and cost protection.

SMX’s core capabilities include molecular marking, instant authentication, secure digital records, digital material passports, provenance tracking, chain-of-custody verification, recycled-content certification, lifecycle monitoring, audit-ready compliance, and data-backed recycling validation. Together, those tools help turn recycled plastic from an uncertain input into a trusted material asset.

That shift changes the recycling conversation.

For years, recycling was framed as a moral obligation. Now it is becoming a manufacturing strategy.

For years, recycled plastic was discussed as a way to reduce environmental harm. Now it is becoming a way to reduce exposure to unstable input costs.

For years, sustainability claims depended heavily on intention. Now they need evidence.

That is why verified recycling may become one of the most important cost-control tools in the materials economy. It allows manufacturers to recover more value from materials already in circulation, reduce dependence on fossil-based feedstocks, support compliance, and build more resilient supply chains.

The affordability story and the recycling story are no longer separate.

They are becoming the same story.

As the cost of virgin plastic becomes more exposed to oil volatility, diesel inflation, transportation pressure, tariffs, and geopolitical risk, the value of verified recycled materials rises. The ability to prove what a material is, where it came from, and how it moved through the supply chain may become as important as the material itself.

That is the future SMX is building toward.

A future where recycled plastic is not accepted on faith.

It is verified.

A future where sustainability claims are not simply marketed.

They are certified.

A future where materials are not anonymous.

They carry identity, history, and proof.

In the Age of Parity, recycled plastic is no longer just the greener option. It is becoming the smarter industrial option – one that can help manufacturers control costs, protect supply chains, support compliance, and sustain the products that modern life depends on.

For years, recycling was sold on intention.

Now it has to be backed by evidence.

And in the new materials economy, evidence may be what turns recycled plastic from an environmental promise into economic infrastructure.

About SMX

SMX (Security Matters) PLC (NASDAQ:SMX)(NASDAQ:SMXWW) provides technology for molecular marking, authentication, traceability, and digital material identity. The company’s platform connects physical materials to secure digital records, enabling verification of origin, composition, chain of custody, lifecycle history, recycled content, and compliance across global supply chains.

Contact:

Billy White/ billywhitepr@gmail.com

SOURCE: SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire