Smith-Midland Producing over $2.7M in SoundWall Systems for Virginia Projects

Smith-Midland Corporation (NASDAQ:SMID), a leading producer of innovative precast concrete products for infrastructure, transportation, and building construction, has been awarded three transportation infrastructure projects in Virginia totaling more than $2.7 million.

The projects include the manufacture and delivery of over 100,000 linear feet of SoftSound® absorptive noise wall systems, SoundWall panels, posts, and retaining wall systems for major roadway improvements across the Commonwealth.

Working with Shirley Contracting, Smith-Midland will manufacture and deliver precast concrete sound wall and retaining wall systems for the Devlin Road project in Prince William County, VA and the Fairfax County Parkway project in Fairfax, VA. The Fairfax County Parkway replacement wall will be taller than the existing structure, providing enhanced noise mitigation for nearby residents while supporting ongoing roadway improvements.

Smith-Midland has also partnered with Kokosing Construction Company to provide SoundWall panels for the VDOT Route 164 project in Portsmouth, VA. The project incorporates a combination of new and existing infrastructure by integrating new wall panels with retained original posts, creating an efficient installation process while minimizing disruption and maintaining project schedules.

Production for these projects will be done at the Midland, VA plant later this year and into early 2027.

“These projects reflect the growing need for infrastructure solutions that balance performance, durability, and community impact,” said Matthew Smith, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Smith-Midland Corporation. “From new roadway expansions to the replacement and enhancement of existing sound barriers, our precast wall systems help transportation agencies improve quality of life for surrounding communities while delivering long-term value and construction efficiency. We are proud to continue partnering with respected contractors like Shirley Contracting and Kokosing Construction Company on projects that will serve Virginia residents for decades to come.”

Smith-Midland’s precast wall systems are engineered to provide long-term durability, aesthetic flexibility, and accelerated installation, making them a preferred choice for transportation and infrastructure projects throughout the Mid-Atlantic region. Through innovative manufacturing techniques and decades of precast expertise, the company continues to support transportation agencies and contractors with solutions designed to meet the evolving needs of modern infrastructure.

About Smith-Midland Corporation

Smith-Midland develops, manufactures, licenses, rents, and sells a broad array of precast concrete products for use primarily in the construction, transportation, and utility industries.

Smith-Midland Corporation has three manufacturing facilities in: Midland, VA, Reidsville, NC, and Columbia, SC, and a J-J Hooks® Safety Barrier rental firm, Concrete Safety Systems. Easi-Set Worldwide, a wholly owned subsidiary of Smith-Midland Corporation, licenses the production and sale of Easi-Set products, including J-J Hooks and SlenderWall®, and provides diversification opportunities to the precast industry worldwide. For more information, please call (540) 439-3266 or visit www.smithmidland.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements, which involve risks and uncertainties. The Company’s actual results may differ significantly from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such a difference include, but are not limited to, product demand, the impact of competitive products and pricing, capacity and supply constraints or difficulties, the uncertainties arising from the policies of the United States Government, the risk of less government spending on infrastructure than anticipated, inflationary factors including potential recession, our material weaknesses in internal controls, cyber security risks, general business and economic conditions, our high level of accounts receivables, the effect of the Company’s accounting policies and other risks detailed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Media Inquiries:

Sarah Crandall

scrandall@midlandadvertising.com

(540) 439-8056

Sales Inquiries:

info@smithmidland.com

(540) 439-3266

Investor Relations:

Steven Hooser or John Beisler

Three Part Advisors, LLC

shooser@threepa.com

jbeisler@threepa.com

(214) 872-2710

SOURCE: Smith-Midland Corporation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire