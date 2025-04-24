SmartStop Self Storage Expands Digital Capabilities With Mobile App Rollout Across All Locations

LADERA RANCH, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SmartStop Self Storage REIT, Inc. (“SmartStop”) (NYSE:SMA), an internally managed real estate investment trust and a premier owner and operator of self-storage facilities in the United States and Canada, is pleased to announce that its SmartStop Self Storage Mobile App is officially available at all 220 locations across the United States and Canada.





After a successful phased rollout, the SmartStop Self Storage mobile app is now accessible to all SmartStop customers. It offers an enhanced, tech-forward experience that puts control at their fingertips. The SmartStop mobile app is a proprietary mobile app encompassing the latest in mobile technology, including biometrics and geographically enabled security features. The app enables users to manage their accounts, make easy and secure payments, rent new units, and access gates and doors with a single touch, providing a fully integrated storage experience directly from their smartphones.

“We’re excited to bring this level of convenience to all our customers,” said H. Michael Schwartz, Chairman and CEO of SmartStop. “The mobile app reflects our ongoing commitment to innovation and making self storage more accessible, intuitive, customer-friendly, and of course, smart.”

With a focus on simplicity and functionality, the SmartStop app streamlines everyday tasks and allows users to manage their storage needs without visiting the office, empowering them with greater flexibility. The app is free for download on iOS and Android devices via the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

SmartStop Self Storage REIT, Inc. (“SmartStop”) (NYSE:SMA) is a self-managed REIT with a fully integrated operations team of approximately 590 self-storage professionals focused on growing the SmartStop® Self Storage brand. SmartStop, through its indirect subsidiary SmartStop REIT Advisors, LLC, also sponsors other self-storage programs. As of April 24, 2025, SmartStop has an owned or managed portfolio of 220 operating properties in 23 states, the District of Columbia, and Canada, comprising approximately 157,200 units and 17.7 million rentable square feet. SmartStop and its affiliates own or manage 41 operating self-storage properties in Canada, which total approximately 34,400 units and 3.5 million rentable square feet. Additional information regarding SmartStop is available at www.smartstopselfstorage.com.

